Latest update May 3rd, 2018 7:15 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

CPM seeks hill body polls, end to ‘proxy’ rule

May 03, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on CPM seeks hill body polls, end to ‘proxy’ rule

File photo

Darjeeling: The CPM on Tuesday demanded immediate elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), a day after the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) said an “apolitical” person should replace Binay Tamang as the head of the hill body.

“In democracy, an administration cannot be imposed on the people. Trinamul is running the GTA through proxy,” Saman Pathak, a former Rajya Sabha MP and CPM state secretariat member, said. He was speaking at an event to commemorate May Day. It was the CPM’s first public meeting in Darjeeling in over a year.

Others at the meeting said the CPM was not opposed to the revival of the GTA. “We welcome GTA-2 (the new term of the hill body) but our demand is that elections should be held not just for the GTA but also for the panchayats,” said K.B. Wattar, a district committee member of the CPM.

A board of administrators headed by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Tamang has been running the GTA since September last year.

Tuesday’s meeting also renewed a demand for linguistic minority status to the Gorkha language. “The language should be given the status amending the Indian Constitution. Such a status will provide security to the Gorkhas,” said Pathak.

The CPM – which had as the erstwhile ruling party in Bengal faced the brunt of the 1986 statehood agitation spearheaded by GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh – spoke against indulging in “the politics of emotions”. “The people have no faith, confidence in any party from the hills,” Pathak added.

[Via: The Telegraph]

17 total views, 17 views today

Comments

comments

Morcha 'peace' advice to GNLF
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

58,390 total views, 4,582 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 67,829 total views, 4,586 views today Comments comments

67,829 total views, 4,586 views today

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 94,033 total views, 4,581 views today Comments comments

94,033 total views, 4,581 views today

No democracy in Darjeeling, admin works like robot: NCW chief

April 11, 2018

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has claimed that there was “no democracy” in the Darjeeling hills and that the district administration was playing the role of a “robot”. 73,231 total views, 4,583 views today Comments comments

73,231 total views, 4,583 views today

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 135,028 total views, 4,583 views today Comments comments

135,028 total views, 4,583 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress