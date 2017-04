Jibesh Sarkar, the Darjeeling district CPM secretary, said on Tuesday that the party would field candidates in all four municipalities in the hills.

He said the CPM was ready to hold talks on sharing of seats or support with any political party in the hills, except the BJP and Trinamul. “If we cannot find a suitable candidate in a ward, we will ask our cadres to support the best independent candidate,” he said.

[Via: Telegraph, file photo]

51 total views, 6 views today

Comments

comments