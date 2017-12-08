Latest update December 8th, 2017 4:15 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Darj fest to draw tourists, investors

Dec 08, 2017

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Thursday announced a five-day tourism festival from December 27 to revive the economy of the Hills that took a massive blow during the 105-day statehood agitation.

GTA chairman Binay Tamang did not confirm but West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is expected to be in the region during this period, could attend the opening ceremony at Chowrasta in Darjeeling. “We had invited the chief minister to the festival when we met in Siliguri on November 21 for a bipartite talk. It is up to her to come as we are yet to get an official confirmation,” he said at a press briefing on Thursday.

After the formation of GTA in 2012, the council body had been holding a winter festival with the name Tea and Tourism Festival to promote the region and attract tourists. However, the statehood agitation in 2013 came as an obstacle in the way of regularly organising the festival. The last time the event was organized was in 2015.

 

This time though, GTA intends to ensure continuity and make the festival a calendar event incorporating new concepts. “We don’t want to point out how the event was organized earlier. This time we are organizing the festival with a new concept and we want to make it an annual event for tourists to make plans early to visit the Hills,” Tamang said.

 

The GTA tourism department is the nodal agency for organizing the festival christened ‘Teesta Rangeet Tourism Fest-2017′, which has the support of the state government.

 

Besides the usual fun and frolic at the festival, GTA this time intends to attract investors to the region, which is a first. Tamang said five big industrialists of the country could attend the “industrialists’ meet” to be held on December 28 in Darjeeling.

[Via: Times of India]

GTA set to boost Hill tourism with 'Teesta Rangit Tourism Fest'
wordpress