Darj, Kurseong, K’pong to have GTA Executive Directors

GTA board chairman Binoy Tamang unveils a community hall named after martyr Mangal Singh Rajput who immolated hilself on 30 July 2013 for the cause of Gorkhaland. Above Dr Grahams Homes farm in Kalimpong on Thursday. (Photo: SNS)

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has said it has passed a resolution to review all “slow-moving” projects and constantly monitor all work executed by different agencies under the GTA.

It will further blacklist and terminate agencies that fail to perform their work properly. A meeting of GTA board members held on Thursday in Kalimpong focused on three things–monitoring of schemes, fund position and implementation of GTA policies.

The meeting also decided that there would be three dedicated Executive Directors for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, who would be in-charge of all the departments under the GTA in the three regions.

The meeting saw the presence of GTA board chairman Binoy Tamang, Vicechairman Anit Thapa, Principal Secretary Subrata Biswas, Secretary C Murighan, members LB Rai and J Khatoon, and all GTA officials at Delo.

“It was also decided that weekly visits would be made to the sites by the Sub-assistant engineer, fortnightly visits by the assistant engineer and monthly visit by the executive engineer. The engineers are to maintain a site visit book,” a press statement issued by the GTA Media Executive, Saran Gurung, said.

The GTA has also decided to re-organise the Engineering Division, while each block would have an Engineering Cell monitored by a Centralised Engineering Cell. The principal secretary stressed on recruitment in vacant posts in the GTA.

“The GTA had last written to the state government in 2013 regarding filling up of the vacant posts. The meeting also passed a resolution to expedite the die-in-harness cases in the GTA. The issue of increment of Group A and Group-B GTA employees was also considered in the meeting and a proposal would be sent to state government. The enhancement of salaries of GTA employees would be taken up and a separate panel to examine the promotion of deserving candidates would be constituted by the GTA,” the statement said.

The GTA also decided to form an advisory board in all Hill municipalities. The officials also okayed a plan to hand over GTA guest-houses to interested private parties from the tourism industry.

“An expression of interest will be floated shortly by the GTA regarding this,” the statement said. The GTA will also appoint an Executive Director for Delhi so that the Saket Project can be expedited, it added, while officials also decided to build a Hindi high school in the Kumai region in the foothills of Kalimpong.

The GTA authority also passed a resolution to make Tribeni a special angling zone for ‘Masheer fishing’ and ‘Lumbini fish.’ The meeting on Thursday further passed a resolution to appoint Arun Sigchi and Suraj Sharma as liaison officers of the GTA.

Salary of para-teachers for the months of October to December 2017 was also passed in the board meeting. Apart from the many schemes for the minority population through the Minority Department of the GTA, there are plans to beautify cemeteries of the minority communities and provide housing schemes for them.

[Via: SNS]

2,924 total views, 2,256 views today

Comments

comments