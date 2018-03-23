Latest update March 23rd, 2018 6:47 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darj, Kurseong, K’pong to have GTA Executive Directors

Mar 23, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Darj, Kurseong, K’pong to have GTA Executive Directors

GTA board chairman Binoy Tamang unveils a community hall named after martyr Mangal Singh Rajput who immolated hilself on 30 July 2013 for the cause of Gorkhaland. Above Dr Grahams Homes farm in Kalimpong on Thursday. (Photo: SNS)

 

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has said it has passed a resolution to review all “slow-moving” projects and constantly monitor all work executed by different agencies under the GTA.

It will further blacklist and terminate agencies that fail to perform their work properly. A meeting of GTA board members held on Thursday in Kalimpong focused on three things–monitoring of schemes, fund position and implementation of GTA policies.

The meeting also decided that there would be three dedicated Executive Directors for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, who would be in-charge of all the departments under the GTA in the three regions.

The meeting saw the presence of GTA board chairman Binoy Tamang, Vicechairman Anit Thapa, Principal Secretary Subrata Biswas, Secretary C Murighan, members LB Rai and J Khatoon, and all GTA officials at Delo.

“It was also decided that weekly visits would be made to the sites by the Sub-assistant engineer, fortnightly visits by the assistant engineer and monthly visit by the executive engineer. The engineers are to maintain a site visit book,” a press statement issued by the GTA Media Executive, Saran Gurung, said.

The GTA has also decided to re-organise the Engineering Division, while each block would have an Engineering Cell monitored by a Centralised Engineering Cell. The principal secretary stressed on recruitment in vacant posts in the GTA.

“The GTA had last written to the state government in 2013 regarding filling up of the vacant posts. The meeting also passed a resolution to expedite the die-in-harness cases in the GTA. The issue of increment of Group A and Group-B GTA employees was also considered in the meeting and a proposal would be sent to state government. The enhancement of salaries of GTA employees would be taken up and a separate panel to examine the promotion of deserving candidates would be constituted by the GTA,” the statement said.

The GTA also decided to form an advisory board in all Hill municipalities. The officials also okayed a plan to hand over GTA guest-houses to interested private parties from the tourism industry.

“An expression of interest will be floated shortly by the GTA regarding this,” the statement said. The GTA will also appoint an Executive Director for Delhi so that the Saket Project can be expedited, it added, while officials also decided to build a Hindi high school in the Kumai region in the foothills of Kalimpong.

The GTA authority also passed a resolution to make Tribeni a special angling zone for ‘Masheer fishing’ and ‘Lumbini fish.’ The meeting on Thursday further passed a resolution to appoint Arun Sigchi and Suraj Sharma as liaison officers of the GTA.

Salary of para-teachers for the months of October to December 2017 was also passed in the board meeting. Apart from the many schemes for the minority population through the Minority Department of the GTA, there are plans to beautify cemeteries of the minority communities and provide housing schemes for them.

[Via: SNS]

2,924 total views, 2,256 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 64,411 total views, 5,618 views today Comments comments

64,411 total views, 5,618 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   113,008 total views, 5,616 views today Comments comments

113,008 total views, 5,616 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 183,516 total views, 5,630 views today Comments comments

183,516 total views, 5,630 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 222,042 total views, 5,616 views today Comments comments

222,042 total views, 5,616 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

226,574 total views, 5,617 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress