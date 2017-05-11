Darjeeling administration takes preventive measures

Writes: Amitava Banerjee

The district administration and police have been adopting preventive measures to ensure “free and fair” civic polls in the Hills.

On Thursday, an Executive Magistrate evoked Section 107 CrPC to issue a restraint order for all accused booked under Section 107 CrPC from approaching the vicinity of the polling booths on May 14, the day of polls, from 7 am till completion of polls and also maintain good behavior and peace till the completion of election process.

The list contains more than 100 names. “However the persons who are voters and whose names appear in the list can vote and should leave the premises after voting. They should not be seen in the vicinity. This is a standard practice during elections,” stated Joyoshi Dasgupta, District Magistrate and District Municipal Officer.

Incidentally, the District Municipal Officer had issued show-cause notices to 32 Gorkha Janmukti Morcha candidates and GJM Assistant Secretary Binoy Tamang for publishing election campaign posters that were allegedly divisive in nature thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct. They were asked to reply to the show-cause within 24 hours of the receipt of the notices.

“We are getting the replies. They are being sent to the Election Commission. The Election Commission will decided on the future course of action,” added Dasgupta.

Additional State Forces will be mobilised for the civic elections. “There are three companies of Central Reserve Police Force in the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. In addition to this, we are mobilising State Forces. No additional Central forces will be moving in,” stated Amit P Javalgi, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

On Thursday, police apprehended a person distributing an old dated bank cheque in Mirik. “One person named Dinesh has been apprehended when he was distributing a Rs 70,000 worth cheque. The person is a GJM supporter. We are investigating the case,” added Javalgi.

This election there will be no None-of-the- Above (Nota) button in the EVMs. Nota facility has been provided to voters in Bengal in the Assembly and Parliamentary elections conducted by the Election Commission of India since 2014.

In order to include the Nota option, the state Election Commission has to issue a notification for the option to be included. “No notification for the inclusion of the Nota option has been issued by the state Election Commission. Hence, that option will not be available during this civic polls,” remarked Dasgupta.

[Via: Millennium Post]

