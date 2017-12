Darjeeling Bar Association elects new members

THE DARJEELING BAR ASSOCIATION GOES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND ELECTIONS TO THE POST OF OFFICE BEARERS AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE.

Elections to the Darjeeling Bar Association was held after six years. At the Annual General Meeting today at the Bar Association the following were elected:

PRESIDENT:

Mr Shyam Lal Pradhan.

VICE PRESIDENT:

Mr Rajeshwar Sinha.

Mr Narayan Chettri.

GENERAL SECRETARY:

Mr Pranay Rai.

ASSISTANT GEN SECRETARY:

Mr Sattyam Allay.

Mr Nirmal Rai.

TREASURER:

Mrs Meenakshi Rai.

JOINT TREASURER:

Mr Nitin Thakur

Miss Tshering Bhutia.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:

1. Mr Prem Chand Khati.

2. Mr Poonam Kumar Sharma.

3. Mr Arbind Kumai.

4. Mr Binoy Dewan.

5. Mr A.D. Rai.

6. Mr Pankaj Sharma.

7. Mr Ajit Gurung.

8. Mohammed Sadab.

9. Miss Prerna Pradhan

10. Mr Rajarshee Dasgupta

LIBRARY OFFICE BEARERS

Sharmila Sharma

Preeti Sharma Bhutia

PATONS :

1. Mr Madan Kumar Rai.

2. Mr Dawa Norbula.

3. Mr Taranga Pandit.

4. Mr B.K.Pradhan.

5. Mr Anand Verma.

6. Mr Ranjit Pakhrin.

Expectation on Bar Association has been always remained high from the local people of Darjeeling. This time people of Darjeeling do really expect concrete activities and legal supports to the common people of Darjeeling.

We Wish all newly elected Members of Bar Association.

Congratulations!

