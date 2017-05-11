Darjeeling boys shine at Rural Games National Championship

Darjeeling boys have displayed outstanding performance at the recently concluded Rural Games National Championship that was organised in Pune.

The young guns won big in boxing and kickboxing events. While Diwash and Prakop Rai won gold, Rohan Gurung and Anup Sherpa won silver in boxing (in different categories). Pranoy Thapa shone with gold for kickboxing. All of them have been selected for international championship to be held at Kathmandu in June this year.

Congratulations boys!

41 total views, 22 views today

Comments

comments