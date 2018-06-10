Latest update June 10th, 2018 7:32 PM

Darjeeling drug drive

Jun 10, 2018 General Comments Off on Darjeeling drug drive

Darjeeling: Darjeeling police have launched a major crackdown in the town on drug peddlers, putting behind bars 26 alleged dealers within a span of 45 days.

Drug abuse is a major problem in the hill town and has grown in recent months, leaving the administration worried about its impact at a time tourists have flocked to the hills after a year of shutdown triggered by the statehood agitation.

Police sources say they had deployed several personnel in plainclothes who have been successful in tracking down peddlers and their networks.

“The peddlers operate in a very discreet manner with not many users knowing who actually is bringing in the supplies. We have managed to nab major dealers,” said a police source.

Car parks in Darjeeling are one of the deal-making spots. “On June 6, we arrested a notorious drug peddler, Yogesh Chhetri alias Tarzan, close to the parking lot near Darjeeling Government College,” said a source.

Some of those held are not from Darjeeling town and its vicinity but hail from Siliguri and neighbouring Sikkim, the police sources said.

Most of the arrests have been made from the Darjeeling Motor Taxi Stand and isolated stretches in the town such as Love Road, the police sources said.

Recent arrests suggest that the peddlers are also pushing medicines like spasmo proxyvon and diazepam, among others.

The chemicals and compounds used in these medicines have calming effects and are preferred by scores of drug users.

[Via: The Telegraph]

