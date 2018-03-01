Latest update March 1st, 2018 4:26 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling gears up for business summit

Mar 01, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Darjeeling gears up for business summit

As Darjeeling prepares for a Hill Business Summit (HBS) to be held in the town on 13- 14 March, officials of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) held a meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday, followed by another inter-departmental meeting with the state government on Wednesday.

The industrial meet in Darjeeling is being organized jointly by the state government and the GTA, mainly to try and woo investors to the Hill region. In a press release he issued on Wednesday, the chairman of the GTA Board of Administrators, Binoy Tamang, said, “The meeting with state government officials on Wednesday at Nabbana was fruitful and positive.

We passed a number of resolutions that will benefit the people in this region and help give the economy a much-needed boost.” According to Mr Tamang, plans are afoot to set up an ‘auction centre’ for farmers of the Hills and plains in Siliguri, while a decision was also taken to start eco-tourism and homestay facilities in the Hills by training youths in adventure tourism. “Keeping in mind the several heritage structures the Hills have, a proposal was also passed to convert old buildings into heritage hotels as part of an effort to promote heritage tourism,” Mr Tamang said.

On the meeting with the CII on Tuesday, Mr Tamang said, “In the meeting with the CII, we requested 31 investors to attend the two-day business meeting in March, which includes people like the chairpersons of the ITC and AMRI hospitals. Apart from that, we have also invited representatives from various sectors like tourism, health and tea.

Some big names in corporate houses will also be coming as we are in touch with them.” “The HBS will be a historic event for the Darjeeling Hills and employment can be generated for the youths if investors are roped in here.

We also know that ensuring security for the investors and building confidence is of prime importance, for which the GTA will extend full cooperation to industrialists who want to invest in the region,” he said.

Apart from Mr Tamang, the GTA was represented by principal secretary Subrata Biswas and secretary C Murugan, while other participants included Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai and Kurseong MLA Rohit Sharma.

Representatives of the CII and the North Bengal Development Department also attended the meeting on Wednesday. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate the HBS and also attend meetings.

[Via: Statesman News Service]

482 total views, 482 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 48,078 total views, 5,453 views today Comments comments

48,078 total views, 5,453 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 86,662 total views, 5,453 views today Comments comments

86,662 total views, 5,453 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

91,197 total views, 5,453 views today

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas

February 10, 2018

Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed “Balidaan Diwas” or “martyrs day” at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday. 96,139 total views, 5,455 views today Comments comments

96,139 total views, 5,455 views today

GLP under consideration

February 10, 2018

State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […]

96,110 total views, 5,455 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress