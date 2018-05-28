Latest update May 28th, 2018 7:53 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling hills greet Mamata Banerjee on her arrival in Kalimpong

May 28, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Darjeeling hills greet Mamata Banerjee on her arrival in Kalimpong

Mamata Banerjee on Monday [pic from Kalimpong News Express]

-The West Bengal Chief Minister will hold meetings with 15 ethnic development boards on May 29 and conduct Darjeeling and Kalimpong district review meetings in Kalimpong on May 30.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commenced her four-day visit of Kalimpong district from Monday to discuss conduct of elections to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) after monsoon.

Election to the 45-seat semi-autonomous council has been pending since last year. Besides, the West Bengal Chief Minister will hold meetings with 15 ethnic development boards on May 29 and conduct Darjeeling and Kalimpong district review meetings in Kalimpong on May 30. Sources revealed that projects for new tourist circuits and development of the existing ones are expected to be discussed in the review meeting.

During the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, leaders of hill political parties Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binay Tamang-Anit Thapa), Gorkha National Liberation Front, Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League, Jan Andolan Party and the hill unit of Trinamool Congress are likely to press for conduct of GTA elections after monsoon, sources revealed. With the absence of GJM leader Bimal Gurung from the hills and Binay Tamang heading the Board of Administrators (BoA) of the GTA with representatives of the hill parties finding place in other posts of the BoA, several hill-based politicians believe the time is conducive for the elections to ensure rout of the Bimal Gurung faction, sources added.

This is Mamata Banerjee’s first visit to Kalimpong since declaring it a separate district on February 14 last year. Her visit to Darjeeling in the first week of June last year to conduct cabinet meeting was marred by violence and sparked off the 105-day Gorkhaland statehood agitation. Since then, she had visited Darjeeling for a Business Summit earlier this year.
The West Bengal Chief Minister will return to Siliguri on June 1 and hold an administrative meet at Uttarkanya Secretariat before flying down to Kolkata. ‘No vehicles for tourists, locals’ Meanwhile, many commercial vehicles in the hills have been hired by the state for policemen and entourage of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit which has hit the tourists and locals alike in the peak tourist season.

In a video that has gone viral in the social media, Kalimpong district’s Loleygaon Taxi Association leader Pemba Sherpa said: “We have opened eco-tourism in small villages and are receiving tourists this season. However, we have been told to send our vehicles for the ‘Chief Minister’s duty’ and ‘Police duty’ on May 29 and May 30 for which tourists are facing severe problems. There are no vehicles even for patients. I request other taxi union leaders and politicians to look into this issue,” he said.

Tourists too voiced their concerns over the lack of vehicles due to the upcoming visit. “I have my train from New Jalpaiguri Junction to Kolkata on May 30 but there is a severe shortage of vehicles so I might have to pay some private vehicle a hefty sum to drop me to Siliguri. But I am even not sure whether the locals would agree to use their private vehicles for commercial purposes which may land them in trouble,” said Kolkata resident Shampa Sen.

[Via: Indian Express]

318 total views, 38 views today

Comments

comments

Darjeeling to usher in World Cup frenzy with mega celebratory event on June 2
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang Meet With MP, Not PM

May 8, 2018

Today a team of Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang members, called upon the Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. BGJSM will be meeting with Ms. Maini and her team on May 9, who is currently leading the team on behalf of the Central government to look into the issue of 11 Gorkha […]

103,948 total views, 137 views today

PM to remind ST status for 11 Gorkha communities

May 5, 2018

Kanchan Gurung, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Sangharsha Mahasangh, and his delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 in New Delhi to push for Schedule Tribe status for 11 Gorkha communities. 120,464 total views, 137 views today Comments comments

120,464 total views, 137 views today

Chief Minister’s Bravery Award 2017

May 5, 2018

The Governor has been pleased to accord approval of the following officers for awarding chief minister bravery award 2017 as per prescribed criteria. # Shree Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IPS, SP, Darjeeling # Shri Soumyajit Roy, IC Sadar PS, Darjeeling # Late SI Amitava Mallik (Posthumous), Sadar PS, Darjeeling # SI […]

120,474 total views, 137 views today

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

188,718 total views, 137 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 198,146 total views, 137 views today Comments comments

198,146 total views, 137 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress