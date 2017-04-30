Latest update May 1st, 2017 1:01 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling Hills Switch Over to Full Elections Campaign Mode

Apr 30, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Darjeeling Hills Switch Over to Full Elections Campaign Mode

As matters reach their business end, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the Trinamool Congress are going all out to woo voters, with candidates and senior party leaders entering into full-fledged campaign mode for the May 14 municipal election in the hills.

The local body election will be a litmus test for the two parties’ prospects for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and panchayat elections later this year.

With an eye to make major dents into the GJM vote bank, the TMC is leaving no stone unturned and has invited senior party leaders from Kolkata to campaign. Aroop Biswas, observer for the hills and the state PWD minister, has been entrusted to oversee the party’s poll preparations in Darjeeling, while NBDD minister Rabindranath Ghosh will be stationed in Kurseong, Sourav Chakraborty in Mirik and Mohan Sharma in Kalimpong.

Star campaigners to be in the hills to support the party’s candidates include TMC youth front president Avisekh Banerjee and education minister Partha Chatterjee. The TMC has fielded candidates from all the 84 wards of the four hill municipalities and also allied with the Gorkha National Liberation Front to counter the GJM might.

The TMC is expecting the people to vote them to power in the civic bodies, the confidence stemming from the fact that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has formed 15 development boards in the hills since 2013.

Further, the formation of Kalimpong district and Mirik sub-division, just ahead of the election, will surely be of major help to the TMC, feel political analysts in the hills. In fact, such is the urgency within the TMC camp that it has fielded senior hill party leaders as candidates.

“Our issue and agenda for the municipal election is good and clean governance. The GJM has failed to work for the people. It is heaped in corruption. We want to end this and usher development in the region,” said N.B. Khawas, the hill TMC working president, who is contesting from ward 20 of Darjeeling municipality.

The GJM, meantime, has made the statehood demand its poll agenda and is asserting it would be a fight for Gorkhaland with the Bengal government. Senior leaders of the party as also candidates are reaching out to voters highlighting the alleged atrocities of the state government and step-motherly treatment being meted out to the hill communities. The GJM is also plagued with internal dissent as some members have chosen to contest the election as independent candidates.

GJM president Bimal Gurung has threatened to expel such party workers and leaders and issued them a directive not to use the party flag during campaigning.

[Via: EOIC]

1,152 total views, 98 views today

Comments

comments

JAP's Yusuf Simick Removed From Lepcha Development Board
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

JAP’s Yusuf Simick Removed From Lepcha Development Board

April 30, 2017

The Jan Andolan Party’s bureau member Yusuf Simick who was seen as the main liaison person between TMC and JAP has been removed from the post of Vice Chairman, Lepcha Development Board. Political observers in the hills have often told us (off the records) that the initial funds for the […]

7,669 total views, 4,702 views today

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 103,062 total views, 4,699 views today Comments comments

103,062 total views, 4,699 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow. 103,103 total views, 4,690 views today Comments comments

103,103 total views, 4,690 views today

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 115,110 total views, 4,688 views today Comments comments

115,110 total views, 4,688 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 115,177 total views, 4,690 views today Comments comments

115,177 total views, 4,690 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress