Darjeeling, Kalimpong witness series of landslides, 1 killed

Darjeeling: Darjeeling witnessed a spate of landslides, the first of the season. A construction worker died when a mud wall caved in.

Construction work was on when a mud wall caved in at around 3:30 pm on Monday at J P Sharma road. The victim Nar Kumar Rai got buried in the debris.

Fire Brigade, Municipal officials and other workers pitched in. At around 4:30 pm, the 33-year-old was taken out and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Rai is survived by his wife and two sons aged 4 months and 6 years.

“He was the only earning member of the family,” stated Manju Rai, his sister. The deceased was a resident of Boudhagram in Darjeeling.

Dorjee Tamang, another worker suffered injuries. The Darjeeling Municipality has lodged an FIR against proprietor Joseph Theeng.

“He had applied for permission to dismantle the old building that housed the famous Orient restaurant and then we came to know that construction work was also going on. On May 4, we verbally asked them to stop the construction work immediately,” stated Prativa Rai, Chairperson, Darjeeling Municipality.

Landslides of different magnitudes occurred in Kurseong and Kalimpong. In the Kurseong sub division, the house of one Suraj Tamang was damaged in a landslide in Gairigaon, Tung. Another house belonging to Laxmi Tamang was also damaged in Tung. Dilaram also witnessed a landslide. A slide also occurred between 29th Mile and Gale Khola in Kalimpong disrupting traffic.

“An upper air north south trough is causing the rains. Rains will continue in the next 24 hours,” stated Gopi Nath Raha, in charge of the Met office in Gangtok.

In the last 24 hours, Darjeeling recorded 101 mm of rains and Kurseong recorded 164 mm and Kalimpong measured 42.6 mm.

[Via: Millennium Post]

