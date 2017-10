The day of mourning declared by Yuva Morcha today, following a call by Bimal Gurung to keep the entire hills shut to mourn the death of Gorkhaland activist and Kalimpong Municipality Councillor Barun Bhujel does not seem to have much impact on the daily lives of the people.

Three major towns in the hills – Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik have remained open today and business is being conducted normally.

