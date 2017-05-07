Latest update May 7th, 2017 4:42 AM

Darjeeling MP condemns inflammatory speech by Indranil Sen

DARJEELING MP SS AHLUWALIA CONDEMNS INFLAMMATORY SPEECH BY INDRANIL SEN

Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia has strongly condemned the recent inflammatory speech made by Bengal minister Indranil Sen. He has called for immediate arrest of Sen and requested hill people to maintain peace and give TMC a befitting reply through ballot.

Here is his full Press Release:

“I would like to condemn the speech of Shri Indranil Sen, Minister of StateInformation Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Govt of West Bengal on 05/05/2017 at Motor Stand, Darjeeling.

In his speech , Shri Indranil Sen, State, Minister of Information and culture said that he has brought 32 steel trunks of 6ft length and ropes and it is the job of the public of Darjeeling to cast their votes for TMC and GNLF and to pack Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and all GJM contesting municipal candidates and send them to another district.

His exact speech

मै दार्जीलिङ के लिए 32 ठो 6 फूट का स्टील का ट्रकं जो दोकान मे मिलता हौंला चुका हैं और रस्सी ला चुका हैं। तो इधर जो मेरा भाइयो और बहनों है इसके बाद काम आपका हैं इधर का चुनाव14 तारीख हैं, टी.एम.सी.क्यान्डिडेट और जीएनएलएफ क्यान्डिडेट को भोट देकर आप लोग जो 32 ट्रकं और रस्सी लाया हैं उस के अन्दर विमल गुरूङ, रोशन

गिरी उन लोगो के सब क्यान्डिडेट को प्याक कर इधर से नही, दार्जीलिङ से नही इस डिस्ट्रिक से प्याक कर दूसरा डिस्ट्रीक मे भेज दिजिए।

I wish to state that the public speech by Shri Indranil Sen is incendiary, full of hatred and one that is designed to incite tension within the Gorkha community. By giving such a speech, Shri Sen had deliberately sought to adversely ignite passions within the Gorkha community so that there is polarisation within the Gorkha society and other communities living peacefully in Darjeeling and other regions.

The provocative speech has been given by Shri Indranil Sen without any thought to the sacrifices made by the Gorkha community, and targets a leader close to the heart of millions of Gorkhas around the country, Shri Bimal Gurung. His utterances are derogatory and as such they violate Section 153 B (b) of the Indian Penal Code.

By stating that he will pack both Shri Bimal Gurung and Shri Roshan Giri in steel boxes and tie them with rope, Shri Indranil Sen has also issued a veiled threat and criminally intimidated the two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders. Necessary action may therefore be also taken against Shri Indranil Sen under relevant sections of IPC for issuing such threats.

By giving such a hatefilled speech, Shri Indranil Banerjee has also violated the Model Code of Conduct and its guidelines.

I appeal to the Election commission of India,State Election commission and Govt of West Bengal to take necessary actions.

I also appeal to the Gorkha community not to give in to TMC’s designs to disrupt these elections, and to maintain peace and calm and give them a befitting reply by voting , fulfilling the dreams of Gorkhas under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Bimal Gurung

SS Ahluwalia
MP Darjeeling”

