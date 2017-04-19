Latest update April 19th, 2017 2:06 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling municipal polls:” ‘No proof of PM Modi’s support for Gorkhaland’

Apr 19, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Darjeeling municipal polls:” ‘No proof of PM Modi’s support for Gorkhaland’

-Morcha is trying to cheat people, says TMC spokesperson

With just a month to go for municipal elections in four key municipalities in Darjeeling hills, the TMC — as part of its poll strategy — plans to question the GJM’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported their call for Gorkhaland. After meeting Modi in Delhi in March, GJM chief Bimal Gurung had categorically claimed that the Prime Minister had expressed the Centre’s “commitment” to start the process for forming Gorkhaland. This, the Trinamool Congress is convinced, is a bluff – one that they plan to call the opposition GJM out on.

“The GJM has claimed the PM supported them and their call for a separate state. But not only has there been nothing official or put down in writing, there is also no proof that the PMO agrees with what Gurung said. The Morcha is trying to cheat people,” said a TMC spokesperson. The Trinamool Congress has begun preparing for polls at Darjeeling, Mirik, Kalimpong and Kurseong on May 14. Meanwhile, for the GJM, the primary issue remains that of Gorkhaland.

The party had begun rallying around the emotive issue soon after they found their support base wavering. One of GJM’s seniormost leaders and chairman of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Pradeep Pradhan, had joined the TMC even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee weakened support for Gurung and his party through the formation of various hill boards.

Previously, SEC AK Singh had said: “So far, there has not been any trouble in the hills. However, we are still apprehensive about the situation. Central forces could be deployed, but before that, I have to discuss the matter with the state government.” Others in the fray are the Jan Andolan Party (JAP), which will be contesting the elections alone, and Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) — who are likely to ally once again with TMC.

Speaking on the sidelines of the first general body meeting of the North Bengal Development Council, Harka Bahadur Chettri, president of JAP, told reporters: “We will go at it alone in the municipal elections. Our main rival is the GJM.” Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik municipalities in Darjeeling district, Kalimpong municipality in Kalimpong district, Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, Domkal in Murshidabad and Pujali municipality in South-24 Parganas will tentatively go to polls on May 14.

The official notification for the elections will be released on April 17. The date of counting has been fixed as May 17, and the entire process will be completed by May 19.

[Via: Indian Express]

81 total views, 14 views today

Comments

comments

CPM to contest Civic polls in the hills
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 2,401 total views, 620 views today Comments comments

2,401 total views, 620 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow. 2,445 total views, 629 views today Comments comments

2,445 total views, 629 views today

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 14,534 total views, 615 views today Comments comments

14,534 total views, 615 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 14,546 total views, 616 views today Comments comments

14,546 total views, 616 views today

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  17,254 total views, 621 views today Comments comments

17,254 total views, 621 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress