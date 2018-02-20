Darjeeling NGO Anugyalaya rescues minor girl child from Dehradoon

Anugyalaya Darjeeling got information from a well wisher from Deharadoon (Uttrakhand ) about a tribal girl was in an exploratory situation in Dehradoon. Anugyalaya Darjeeling verified the given information was correct.

Anugyalaya Darjeeling requested to Superintendent of Police Dehradoon, CWC, DCPU and another support organisation of Dehradoon to rescue the minor girl child from the pathetic condition she was going through.

Following the report of Anugyalaya Darjeeling, Dehradoon police swung into the action and rescued the 14 yrs girl.

Later, rescued girl was produced before Child Welfare Committee Dehradoon (Uttrakhand ) by Dehradoon police and the information was shared with Anugyalaya Darjeeling on the same day. The CWC Dehradoon conducted a counselling to the rescued girl and they found that she had been trafficked about five years ago from a remote village of Asaam.

She (rescued child ) stated that her known JiJa who is from her village took her to Delhi 5 years ago in the name of education and better future but Jija handed over to a rich man in Delhi.

A case has been initiated by Police against Jija and employer, but sadly both are absconding till now.

