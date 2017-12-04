Latest update December 4th, 2017 10:16 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling plans interfaith harmony meet

Dec 04, 2017 General Comments Off on Darjeeling plans interfaith harmony meet

Writes: Samir Ghimire for Matters India

Darjeeling – At a meeting held at Buddhist Dali Monastery in Darjeeling, 3 December, heads of five religious affiliates and two NGOs agreed to meet with their delegations for a fellowship, on Sunday 17 December 2017. Some 120 leaders and teachers from various religious groups are expected to participate at the meeting scheduled to be held at Dharma Chakra Hall in the second floor of City Plaza Darjeeling. Director of Dali Monastery Senior Buddhist monk M.T. Gyatso hosted the meeting at Dali Monastery attended by 16 members including Bishop Stephen Lepcha of Darjeeling and Principal of Salesian College Dr George Thadathil who is also Secretary of the Inter faith Commission of Darjeeling diocese.

The religious faiths present at the meeting included Christians, Buddhists, Muslims, Sai Bhakts, Brahma Kumars, and NGOs Manav Uthan Sewa Samity and MARG. Recalling the words of His Holiness Dalai Lama when some one asked him which is the best religion Bishop Lepcha said, “The religion which takes one to God. At the same time one which makes a person a better human being.” In October 1986, Pope John Paul II held the “World Day of Prayer for Peace at Assisi”, the first time such an event had occurred. Major religious leaders, including the Dalai Lama and the Archbishop of Canterbury, joined with the Pope to call for peace, unity, and inter religious understanding.

Bishop Lepcha giving the background of the Darjeeling meeting encouraged all saying, “Let’s keep spreading the message of Peace and living the spirit of Assisi.” Monk Gyatso insisted on avoiding the obstacle of our ego in our efforts toward inter religious harmony. He warned the group “ego can come in the way of building peace and harmony, just like bad politicians – same thing could happen to religious leaders.” Gyatso reminded all, “We are traveling in he same boat in the same river which has currents and turbulences even though everyone hopes to reach the same destination safely.”

Salesian College Sonada senior faculty and Member of Minority Forum Sonada Dr Terence Mukhia recalled how a small town like Sonada has 14 denominational Churches and the need for harmony. Dr Mukhia underlined the special inter-faith situation in the hills saying, “Darjeeling has all types of religious followers in the same household.” Head priest of Cathedral parish Dr Samuel Lepcha complimented saying, “Our identity is in our differences.”

Built in 1971, the Dali Monastery also known as Druk Sangag Choling Monastery is located 5 km away from Darjeeling Town. The Dali Monastery which belongs to the Kargyupa sect is now the head quarters and residence of Drukchen Rimpoche the XII, who is the supreme head of the Kargyupa sect of Buddhists. The gompa is also known for the visit of the current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, who came to Darjeeling in 1993 to spread Buddha’s teachings in the region.

15 total views, 15 views today

Comments

comments

Talented Mr. Lakandry – His Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Models are Collectors Items
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 6,956 total views, 3,853 views today Comments comments

6,956 total views, 3,853 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 19,700 total views, 3,851 views today Comments comments

19,700 total views, 3,851 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 19,033 total views, 3,851 views today Comments comments

19,033 total views, 3,851 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 19,072 total views, 3,854 views today Comments comments

19,072 total views, 3,854 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 31,280 total views, 3,854 views today Comments comments

31,280 total views, 3,854 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress