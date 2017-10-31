Darjeeling Police recovers 40 kgs of gelatin sticks from Vah-Tukvar tea estate

In one of the largest haul, following Gorkhaland agitation, Darjeeling Police recovered around 40 kgs of gelatin sticks from Vah-Tukvar tea estate on Tuesday

“After receiving a tip-off that some of the gelatin sticks stolen from the Neji power plant were hidden in Vah Tukvar tea estate, we did a search operation and recovered 102 sticks weighing around 40 kgs from the tea bushes near Tindhurey Gram in Vah Tukvar,” said Akhilesh Chaturvedi, the Darjeeling Superintendent of Police.

“We will get in touch with the NHPC officials to verify if the recovered gelatin sticks match with those stolen,” he added. Incidentally, around 332 kgs of gelatin sticks were stolen from the power plant at Neji in July.

“The stolen gelatin sticks from Neji power plant was delivered to GJM president Bimal Gurung, who divided the consignment in two parts. The gelatins were recovered from near a house, hidden in the tea bushes. But we have not made any arrests yet,” the SP said.

“Today’s haul is huge. We have managed to recover 50 kgs of gelatin sticks, so far. These sticks are normally used to blast rocks and boulders from tunneling sites. The intensity can be devastating if the sticks go off,” said Chaturvedi.

Two GJM leaders Rikash Theeng and Bhim Subba from Bijanbari have been arrested in the robbery of the gelatin sticks from the Neji power plant site.

On October 13, 20 sticks were recovered from the shoot-out spot near Singla near the Bengal-Sikkim border which resulted in the death of a police officer.

