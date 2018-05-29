Latest update May 29th, 2018 8:08 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling shows soccer spirit

May 29, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Darjeeling shows soccer spirit

-Events lined up in ‘World Cup town’

Flags of different nations participating in the soccer world cup adorn a shop in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The Beautiful Game is making one of the most beautiful hill towns in India even more beautiful.

The FIFA World Cup fever has gripped Darjeeling like never before and the town, where football is a definitely bigger than cricket by yards, is ready for the showpiece event.

Citizens of the town have self-christened the place as Darjeeling-The World Cup Town 2018 and lined up a series of events to celebrate the mega event.

Underlining a message, Deven Gurung, the president of the Darjeeling North Point School Alumni Association (DNPSAA), said: “The Herculean task at hand is to establish to the rest of the world that peace and normalcy have returned to the Queen of the Hills. The future of the town in different respects, including tourism and education, depends on this.”

“We chose to use the world cup football tournament for this. Football being the heartthrob of Darjeeling, we are transforming Darjeeling into a World Cup Town from June 2.”

The alumni of one of the most prestigious schools of Darjeeling, St Joseph’s School, and other citizens of Darjeeling are coming together for the grand celebration.

“We will celebrate by holding a day long carnival on June 2,” said Gurung. Never-heard events will be taking place in Darjeeling this time around. “We will organise a football parade, a cheer-leading competition, garage sales by Shanker Foundation (an organisation of HIV positive people), Dance Fiesta by Edith Wilkins Street Children Trust and many more,” said Gurung.

The “many more” include a bike and Scooty rally from Kurseong by MARG (an anti-human trafficking organisation in Darjeeling), mountain bike rally, cosplay, B-boying, face painting, nail art, hair do, musical performances and beat boxing.

There will also be an award for the best decorated area of Darjeeling (with a World Cup theme) at the end of the World Cup tournament. Celebration is not just being confined to celebration and fun.

The DNPSAA, along with a leading nursing home in Darjeeling, will flag off a unique project— Clinic on Wheel, aimed at providing medical facilities in far-flung areas of Darjeeling.

[Via: The Telegraph]

20 total views, 7 views today

Comments

comments

Rajinikanth shoot talk heats up Darjeeling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 5,988 total views, 4,569 views today Comments […]

5,988 total views, 4,569 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 6,000 total views, 4,570 views today Comments comments

6,000 total views, 4,570 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 6,026 total views, 4,568 views today Comments comments

6,026 total views, 4,568 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 6,070 total views, 4,569 views today Comments comments

6,070 total views, 4,569 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 6,086 total views, 4,568 views today Comments […]

6,086 total views, 4,568 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress