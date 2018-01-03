Latest update April 5th, 2018 2:48 PM

Darjeeling Tea produces just about 3 million kg in 2017

Jan 03, 2018 News-Flash Comments Off on Darjeeling Tea produces just about 3 million kg in 2017

Darjeeling tea industry will close 2017 with one of its lowest outputs, estimated at about three million kg as against the average annual crop of about 8.5 million kg over the last few years.

Bipartite Meeting on January 9
GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

March 26, 2018

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the […]

Gorkha lad wins Sony TV dance reality show 2 Finale

March 25, 2018

12-year-old Bishal Sharma from Assam, Gorkha lad from Assam Bishal Sharma lifts the Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale trophy. 68,662 total views, 5,697 views today Comments comments

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical camp at Lebong Race Course Ground

March 23, 2018

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical Camp is to be held at the Lebong Race Course Ground on 25th March 2018 under the aegis of Striking Lion Division. 68,599 total views, 5,698 views today Comments comments

RK Handa on Gorkhaland issue

March 23, 2018

At the launch of Amalendu Kundu’s book, ‘Shadow of the Dragon and Recent Developments’ in Kolkata, former director general of police of Sikkim RK Handa, who had also served as the senior police official in Darjeeling in the days of Gorkhaland movement of Subash Ghisingh, said the Gorkhaland movement was […]

Protests Against Dr Mahendra P Lama in Alleged Sexual Harassment Case

March 23, 2018

Jawaharlal Nehru University grapples with sexual harassment charges against Atul Johri, a fresh issue of sexual misconduct has come to the fore. The Delhi High Court recently issued multiple notices over a petition by a JNU student who alleged that Mahendra P Lama, a professor harassed him for helping another […]

