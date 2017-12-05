Darjeeling tea sector to get more aid

The Union Commerce Ministry has sought additional finance assistance from the Department of Expenditure to support the Darjeeling tea industry.

This was indicated by Santosh Sarangi, Joint Secretary (plantations), Union Commerce Ministry, while addressing the 134th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Tea Association.

“We have received proposals from ITA and Darjeeling Tea Association and the Tea Board has collated this,” he said, adding that assistance had been sought to find a mechanism to support the industry.

ITA chairman Azam Monem said the closure in Darjeeling had caused a ₹500 crore loss and a 70% crop loss by volume.

[Via: The Hindu]

