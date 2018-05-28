Latest update May 28th, 2018 7:53 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Darjeeling to usher in World Cup frenzy with mega celebratory event on June 2

May 28, 2018

Darjeeling: The Queen of the Hills is all set to celebrate football with a cause. As the world gets ready to plunge into the football world cup frenzy from June 14, Darjeeling will kick start the mega event with “Darjeeling- The World Cup Town 2018” on June 2.

“If anything can tug on the heartstrings of this town, it is football. So, we have decided to use this opportunity to send the message to the world that Darjeeling is normal and is peaceful. We have labelled the town ‘Darjeeling- The World Cup Town 2018.’ The event will be kick started on June 2,” stated Deven Gurung, president of the Darjeeling North Point School Alumni Association (DNPSAA), the alumni association of the renowned St. Joseph’s School, Darjeeling.

The town is being decorated, with roadside walls being painted with world cup team flags and team flags being put up on shops, business establishments and houses.

“It has now become a people’s movement. Local Associations, NGOs like MARG and Edith Wilkin’s School Childrens’ Trust, organisations like Shanker Foundation, Friends of Shanker Foundation, Football veterans, schools and colleges have all come forward to help,” added Gurung.

On June 2, a day-long football carnival will take place, which will include football parade, cheer-leading competition, garage sales by Shanker Foundation, Dance Fiesta by Edith Wilkins Street Children’s Trust, bike and scooty rally from Kurseong organised by MARG, mountain bike rally, BMX stunting, cosplay, b-boying, face painting, nail art, hair do, musical performances and beat boxing. There will also be awards for best cheer-leading display.

However, it is not about fun only. “For participating in the programme, one has to pay a registration fee of Rs 300. In lieu of this we will be giving a world cup team flag, lunch packets to students and a registration card that can be kept as a souvenir. The funds generated will be used for our project Clinic on Wheels,” stated Gurung.

‘Clinic on Wheels’ is a unique outreach programme to be named after Late Father Van, former Rector of St. Joseph’s. An ambulance will be fitted with medical test facilities including ECG, measurement of blood glucose level, blood pressure and sodium and potassium levels.

The vehicle will be pressed into service along with medical and paramedical staff. It will visit far flung remote areas including tea gardens, offering medical services at a very nominal cost every weekend.

“This will help provide timely medical intervention and will definitely help save lives. A person does not have to travel to towns for tests and wait for results. Prompt medical service will be made available at their doorsteps,” stated Ajoy Edwards, vice-president, DNPSAA.

Along with this the event will also help revive football in the Hills. “We will appeal to the concerned authorities to revive the famous Gold Cup tournament of Darjeeling,” added Gurung.
Felicitation of football veterans, football tournaments and an award for the best decorated area of Darjeeling (world cup theme) at the end of the World Cup Tournament, are also on the anvil.

[Via: Millennium Post]

