Latest update November 30th, 2017 5:05 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling tourism arena is banking upon positive FTA trend

Nov 30, 2017 General Comments Off on Darjeeling tourism arena is banking upon positive FTA trend

-According to Union Ministry of Tourism statistics, India’s FTA in October 2017 was 8.76 lakh showing a growth of 18% over same month last year.

After suffering from long socio political disturbances, it is not yet in its usual winter eve high key operation. But optimistic tourism arena of hotspot DarjeelingBSE -1.65 % hills in West Bengal is banking upon the prevailing upward swing in the foreign tourist arrival (FTA) to India as well as adjoining Nepal.

Though no concrete figure or statistics could be collated yet, Darjeeling and its adjoining region is estimated to have lost over 80% of its business in this financial year so far. Political disturbances, months-long bandh or incidences of violence resulting into unfavorable tourism advices by first world countries, all put together have shattered the festive season tourism business during mid-September to mid-November.

“The season contributes around 30% to the annual business worth around Rs 350 crore generated through near 35000 bed per night holding capacity in the region. We have almost completely lost that,” said veteran travel advisor Raj Basu.

Eventually, “Now winter season has become too important. This season brings in higher percentage of special interest groups and foreign tourists. This class of travelers with higher rate of spending per head per day, though not come in very high in head count, but generates high business volume,” said Samrat Sanyal, Executive president of Eastern Himalayan Tour and Travel Operators Association.

Upward FTA trend in India is a confidence builder for Sanyal and his colleagues. According to Union Ministry of Tourism statistics, India’s FTA in October 2017 was 8.76 lakh showing a growth of 18% over same month last year. This is expected to continue during full winter. Tour operators expect at least 5 to 10% of these visitors to touch Darjeeling.

Moreover, with a turn around after devastating earthquake in 2015, Nepal has also recorded 25-40% growth in its month wise FTA this year over corresponding months last year. “Near 30% of foreign visitors to Nepal keep Darjeeling or Sikkim in their itinerary. We gain out of this trend,” said Sanyal.

Hence, “Though things did not remain quite well so far, positive hopes are there. We are banking upon them,” added.

[Via: Economic Times][file photo]

1,150 total views, 450 views today

Comments

comments

If today I am given to the police, then I will be in jail for another decade and the whole movement will be finished: Bimal Gurung
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 3,450 total views, 1,347 views today Comments comments

3,450 total views, 1,347 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 2,783 total views, 1,347 views today Comments comments

2,783 total views, 1,347 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 2,812 total views, 1,347 views today Comments comments

2,812 total views, 1,347 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 15,028 total views, 1,346 views today Comments comments

15,028 total views, 1,346 views today

Supreme Court seeks Bimal Gurung’s reply on West Bengal government’s plea

November 24, 2017

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days. The court’s direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court […]

38,068 total views, 1,348 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress