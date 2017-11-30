Latest update November 30th, 2017 5:05 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Darjeeling’s steam train to whistle in Matheran next year

Nov 30, 2017 General Comments Off on Darjeeling’s steam train to whistle in Matheran next year

The restored Darjeeling steam loco at Neral station

-Century-old loco train, which plied tourists in West Bengal hill station for nearly eight decades, set to make a comeback

A 100-year-old steam loco, which first debuted on the country’s highest elevated railway line – at 2,220 m – in Darjeeling in 1917, is all set to chug again. Only, this time, the toy train, 794-B, which is amongst the oldest in the country, will traverse through the steep, winding hills of Matheran. The Central Railway is likely to begin operating this train between Neral and Matheran by March 2018.

According to local railway officials, the loco had been brought in from the UNESCO-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway several years ago, for specially booked charter runs for tourists and enthusiasts. But, the plans were kept on hold due to technical problems in the train and the Neral-Matheran line shutting down.

With the announcement of restoration of the railway line, the chances of revival of the loco have also gone up, a source said. The train will have limited runs depending on the bookings.

The original whistle was also restored to retain the toy train’s authentic look. “The loco has been lying for some time at Neral now, but with hopes of restoration of the line, this engine will also come back to life. There are a few basic things to be fixed, but otherwise it can run. There is more demand for such loco runs during the peak tourist season, starting next month. But, with the line opening only in March, it will now happen only next year,” a local official said.

Ali Akbar Adamjee, second great grandson of Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy, who built the railway line between Neral and Matheran in 1904, said that it would have been better if CR first tried to revive the three original steam engines bought by his ancestors. “Originally, there were four locos. Three remain here, but are lying unused. The British have taken away one of the four locomotives bought by our ancestors for this line and revived it. They are now running it successfully as a steam-run Indian heritage train. If they can take pride in doing this, why can’t our own people do it?” he asked.

[Via: Mid-Day]

16 total views, 3 views today

Comments

comments

Darjeeling tourism arena is banking upon positive FTA trend
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 3,449 total views, 1,346 views today Comments comments

3,449 total views, 1,346 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 2,782 total views, 1,346 views today Comments comments

2,782 total views, 1,346 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 2,811 total views, 1,346 views today Comments comments

2,811 total views, 1,346 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 15,027 total views, 1,345 views today Comments comments

15,027 total views, 1,345 views today

Supreme Court seeks Bimal Gurung’s reply on West Bengal government’s plea

November 24, 2017

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days. The court’s direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court […]

38,067 total views, 1,347 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress