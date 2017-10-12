Decide on whose side you are: Tamang tells Kalimpong Councillors

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang has appealed to the Kalimpong Municipality Councillors to decide and declare which faction they would support — Bimal Gurung’s or his. He has also asked the Councillors to ensure that the Municipality remains functional for the benefit of the public.

Rebel leader Binay Tamang arrived at Kalimpong amidst a warm welcome.

He was ushered in by hundreds of supporters offering him “khadas” (traditional scarves) and garlands. In Kalimpong, Tamang, along with Anit Thapa met supporters and even held a meeting at the Deolo Tourist Lodge on the outskirts of the town.

Later talking to media persons, when questioned on the silence of the Kalimpong Municipality, Tamang stated: “The Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik Municipalities are functional. However, I have heard that despite Board meetings the Kalimpong Municipality is still not operating. It is high time that the Councillors decide which faction to support rather than swinging like a pendulum. In a democracy everyone has a right to choose. They should also ensure that the Municipality is functional for the benefit of the public.”

Tamang was referring to the support extended to him and Anit Thapa by the Darjeeling and Kurseong Municipalities while Mirik Municipality is under the TMC.

Regarding the meeting at Nabanna with the state government on October 16, Tamang stated: “It is a bipartite meeting. People are waiting eagerly as to what happens in the meeting. We want to tell the GJM leaders that they should decide on which faction to support by October 15 lest they miss the train and remain public less leaders.”

Tamang also asked the BJP-led Union government to make their stand clear regarding Gorkhaland.

He was speaking in context to the Union government failing to announce date for talks with the GJM despite assurances. “The BJP have twice mentioned that they will sympathetically consider the long pending demand of the Gorkhas in their election manifesto.

They are for smaller states yet they fail to come out in support of Gorkhaland,” alleged Tamang. Meanwhile, Bimal Gurung in an audio clip stated that the meeting of October 16 is between the state and the two who have sold the Gorkhaland demand. “It has got nothing to do with us.

However, Tamang and Thapa should realise that my end will ring in their end too,” warned Gurung. Incidentally, there are many frontal organisations of the GJM coming out in support of Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa. Many of these organisations are witnessing changes in the central committees to discard Gurung’s sympathisers.

[Via: MillenniumPost]

