Latest update October 12th, 2017 2:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Decide on whose side you are: Tamang tells Kalimpong Councillors

Oct 12, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Decide on whose side you are: Tamang tells Kalimpong Councillors

Binay Tamang in Kalimpong on Wednesday (Pic from Kalimpong News)

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang has appealed to the Kalimpong Municipality Councillors to decide and declare which faction they would support — Bimal Gurung’s or his. He has also asked the Councillors to ensure that the Municipality remains functional for the benefit of the public.

Rebel leader Binay Tamang arrived at Kalimpong amidst a warm welcome.

He was ushered in by hundreds of supporters offering him “khadas” (traditional scarves) and garlands. In Kalimpong, Tamang, along with Anit Thapa met supporters and even held a meeting at the Deolo Tourist Lodge on the outskirts of the town.

Later talking to media persons, when questioned on the silence of the Kalimpong Municipality, Tamang stated: “The Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik Municipalities are functional. However, I have heard that despite Board meetings the Kalimpong Municipality is still not operating. It is high time that the Councillors decide which faction to support rather than swinging like a pendulum. In a democracy everyone has a right to choose. They should also ensure that the Municipality is functional for the benefit of the public.”

Tamang was referring to the support extended to him and Anit Thapa by the Darjeeling and Kurseong Municipalities while Mirik Municipality is under the TMC.

Regarding the meeting at Nabanna with the state government on October 16, Tamang stated: “It is a bipartite meeting. People are waiting eagerly as to what happens in the meeting. We want to tell the GJM leaders that they should decide on which faction to support by October 15 lest they miss the train and remain public less leaders.”

Tamang also asked the BJP-led Union government to make their stand clear regarding Gorkhaland.

He was speaking in context to the Union government failing to announce date for talks with the GJM despite assurances. “The BJP have twice mentioned that they will sympathetically consider the long pending demand of the Gorkhas in their election manifesto.

They are for smaller states yet they fail to come out in support of Gorkhaland,” alleged Tamang. Meanwhile, Bimal Gurung in an audio clip stated that the meeting of October 16 is between the state and the two who have sold the Gorkhaland demand. “It has got nothing to do with us.

However, Tamang and Thapa should realise that my end will ring in their end too,” warned Gurung. Incidentally, there are many frontal organisations of the GJM coming out in support of Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa. Many of these organisations are witnessing changes in the central committees to discard Gurung’s sympathisers.

[Via: MillenniumPost]

92 total views, 3 views today

Comments

comments

Forgive them, even though they do know what they are doing.
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days. 1,474 total views, 365 views today Comments comments

1,474 total views, 365 views today

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang. 1,671 total views, 366 views today Comments comments

1,671 total views, 366 views today

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS!

October 12, 2017

As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public. 1,704 total views, 363 views today Comments comments

1,704 total views, 363 views today

Mamata blames Centre for unrest in Darjeeling

October 12, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the Centre responsible for the Darjeeling unrest and said the state government would not tolerate any rumour-mongering that might endanger peace. “There was peace in the (Darjeeling) hills. Due to Delhi’s instigation, the peace was disturbed for a few days but peace has returned […]

3,427 total views, 361 views today

Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang

October 11, 2017

Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation. The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat […]

6,787 total views, 361 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress