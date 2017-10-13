Defamation suit threat by Bimal

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling, Oct. 12: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung today threatened to file a defamation case against Binay Tamang for alleging that he had tried to kill the rebel party leader, unless the latter came up with concrete evidence in 10 days.

Addressing his supporters at Deolo in Kalimpong yesterday, Tamang had claimed that Gurung had made four attempts on his life and that was why he had accepted the security offered by the state government.

Speaking over the phone, Gurung today said: “Binay Tamang is making false allegation that I tried to kill him just to gain sympathy. He should come up with evidence before making the statements. I will wait for 10 days for him to furnish the evidence, failing which I will file a defamation case and take it right to the high court or even the Supreme Court.”

Told about Gurung’s threat, Tamang accepted the challenge. “What will happen if it is proved? There are conversations that have been tapped. If we provide material to the court, he must also be ready to go to jail. I want him to file the defamation case as early as possible, before the court closes for Diwali.”

Gurung today said: “In fact, Tamang was the one who talked about undemocratic agitation. During a meeting at Malidhura, he had delivered a speech saying he no longer believed in Gandhian movement. Soon after the speech, a Morcha member, Bishal Chhetri, objected to Tamang’s statement saying the party had been formed on Gandhian principles.”

Chhetri could not be contacted for an independent verification.

Asked about the speech in which he had allegedly said he longer believed in the Gandhian movement, Tamang said: “Only he must have heard the speech.”

The Janmukti Astai Karmachari Sangatan, a Morcha-backed union of GTA casual employees, today formed a new central committee with Anil Rai as the president. The new committee has decided to extend support to the Tamang camp in the Morcha.

