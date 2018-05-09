Delhi Man, On Honeymoon In Darjeeling, Drowns While Rafting

-His wife, who suffered serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri.

Darjeeling: A man from Delhi, who was on a honeymoon with his wife in Darjeeling, drowned on Wednesday while they were rafting in the Teesta river. The wife was seriously injured, police said.

Roshan Singh, his wife Bani Sikha and another family member were rafting in the Teesta from Melli at West Bengal-Sikkim border, when the raft capsized.

The other person on the raft was safe, police said.

Bani Sikha, who suffered serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri.

Roshan Singh, originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, works in Delhi, police said.

