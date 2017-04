Late Dhiren Giri was admitted in Siliguri Nursing 3 days back and he was discharged yesterday afternoon, he died on his way back to Darjeeling from Siliguri.

Funeral of Late Dhiren Giri will be held on 11th April, 2017 ( Tuesday) at 12.30 p.m. from his residence, Forest Road, Chandmari, Darjeeling

#RIP

