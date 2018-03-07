DHR pins hope on rail chief visit

Siliguri: Officials of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway are hoping that the chairman of the Indian Railway Board during his proposed visit to Darjeeling later this month will result in announcement of some work to restore damaged properties of the Unesco heritage property.

“We came to know that the chairman of the railway board might visit the hills and would take a stock of the present state of affairs at the DHR. We don’t have his specific itinerary but our routine work is going on to keep the train services normal,” M.K. Narzary, the director of the DHR, said.

According to him, presently, the toy train service is regularly plying between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, along with all joy rides between Ghoom and Darjeeling. Domestic and foreign tourists are also availing themselves of chartered services.

The toy train movement was heavily affected during the 104-day strike in the Darjeeling hills last year.

During the unrest, on July 8, the bandh supporters had torched the Sonada station. Also, the Gayabari station was set on fire on July 13 and, on the same night, arson was attempted at the Elysia Building, the DHR headquarters in Kurseong.

The two stations were gutted and the ground floor of the two-storied building in Kurseong was damaged.

Due to the shutdown, toy train services along the 78-km-long track between NJP and Darjeeling had completely stopped from June 12. It was restored in October last year.

DHR sources said the railway board chairman was likely to board the toy train and inspect the condition of the tracks during his visit.

He might also visit the DHR workshop at Tindharia and the gutted structures of Gayabari and Sonada stations and the Elysia Building.

In course of the agitation, Unesco and DHR enthusiasts from abroad had expressed concern over the conservation of the heritage property. In fact, Unesco had written to the Indian Railway authorities, asking them to provide a comprehensive report on the damage.

“The visit is important for us as no announcement has been made so far by the railways regarding restoration of the two heritage stations. We hope the chairman, during his visit, would make some announcements,” said an official.

