Pulse of Darjeeling

DHR starts probe into frequent derailments

Feb 10, 2018

Writes: BIRESWAR BANERJEE

The derailed loco of a toy train

Siliguri: Senior railway officials said on Friday that they had initiated a technical probe to find out reasons for recurring incidents of derailment of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train.

In the past seven days, three derailments have been reported in the mountain railway track that leads to Darjeeling from New Jalpaiguri.

A section of officials, however, said lack of maintenance during the 104-day long shutdown in the hills was leading to such incidents.

“Our technical expert team started an investigation to find out the reason for frequent derailments of toy train engines. The team will thoroughly inspect the entire 78km stretch of the DHR (from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling) tracks and will prepare a detailed report. Once we get the report, it will be easier for us to take necessary steps so that such incidents can be averted,” said M.K. Narzery, the director of the DHR.

On February 2, a steam engine got derailed at Siliguri Junction. Again, a steam loco went off the track at Jorekhola, located about 60km from here, on February 4.

Also, on Thursday (February 8), another steam engine went off the track at Tindharia, about 35km from here.

“We could not carry out any inspection or maintenance work of the track during the strike in the hills last year. After the strike was withdrawn at September end, we worked on war footing to restore the tracks by removing weeds and undergrowths, repaired damaged stretches of guard walls and minor landslips. It was then that in December last year, we resumed the service from the NJP to Darjeeling,” said a railway official.

But now that frequent incidents of derailment of engines have occurred, they have planned to re-check tracks again, he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas

February 10, 2018

Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed "Balidaan Diwas" or "martyrs day" at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday.

GLP under consideration

February 10, 2018

State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month

Bimal Gurung hearing in SC on Feb 19

February 10, 2018

THE NEXT HEARING OF ALL THE CASES AGAINST BIMAL GURUNG WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 19, AS DECIDED ON FRIDAY BY THE BENCH OF JUSTICE A.K. BHUSHAN AND JUSTICE ASHOK SIKRI OF THE SUPREME COURT.

Large quantity of Pangolin scales seized, 4 arrested

February 10, 2018

The Belakoba forest department arrested four persons and seized pangolin scales, in large quantity in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. The arrested were identified as Om Bahadur Gurung, a resident of Ilam district of Nepal, and Nima Tshiring Bhutia, Suren Gurung, and Jumba Bhutia, residents of Darjeeling.

Ace shooter Jitu Rai tie the knot with Sikkim Girl

February 9, 2018

Jitu Rai, an Olympian shooter, winner of Arjuna Award for Shooting, Khel Ratna Award, got engaged with Karate Girl of Sikkim, Sushmita Rai. Engagement ceremony was held at Sushmita's home at Majhitar, East Sikkim.

