Pulse of Darjeeling

Didi visit hints at state grip on hills

Darjeeling: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to the Darjeeling later this month in a clear indication that the state government is of the opinion that it has managed to bring back normality to the region after months of strife.

Sources in the know of the things said the chief minister would be in the hills from December 27 to 29 to attend a tourism festival to be organised by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government.

“She will inaugurate the festival from Chowrastha, Darjeeling, on December 27 and will then also attend the closing ceremony at Mirik on December 29, unless there is a last minute change,” said a source.

The three-day festival will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik.

Trouble broke out in Darjeeling when Mamata Banerjee was last here after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters clashed with police just 200m from Raj Bhawan where the chief minister was holding a cabinet meeting.

Soon after the June 8 trouble, unrest continued in the hills and the protest which was organised against the alleged compulsory imposition of Bengali language in hill schools turned into the statehood movement.

Since then, much water has flown down the river.

“The three-month agitation was marred by violence, a 104-day continuous strike has crippled the hill economy, there has been a vertical split in the Morcha and Bimal Gurung is out of power and is increasingly getting cornered,” said an observer in the hills.

“Against this background, Mamata’s decision to come up to the hills is a clear indication that the state government believes that despite the turbulence, it has managed to bring normality to the hills,” added the observer.

Politically, too, Mamata is on strong ground. “The Binay Tamang camp of the Morcha is drawing a lot of supporters if recent public meetings are any indication. The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) is also in good terms with the state’s ruling party as the formation of a new development committee with Mann Ghisingh at its helm shows,” said the observer. “Mamata is definitely in control of things in the hills now and her visit reflects this.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

