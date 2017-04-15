Latest update April 17th, 2017 4:19 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

“Differences with Local TMC Leaders, Not Top Brass” – clarifies Harka

Apr 15, 2017

Harka Bahadur Chhetri, the president of the Jan Andolan Party, yesterday said sharp differences had cropped up between the hill outfit and Trinamul Congress because the ruling party’s leaders in Darjeeling were working against the JAP.

“We are not in a fight with Trinamul. Even today, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha is our principal political rival. But it is true that some differences have cropped up between us and Trinamul. This is because there is a sharp difference between the attitude and response of state-level Trinamul leaders and those of the ruling party’s hill leaders.

We don’t have any problem with those sitting at the highest level (of Trinamul). But at the local level, Trinamul leaders are working against the JAP,” he told journalists in Siliguri yesterday.

Triangular Contest Expected in Upcoming Civic Polls in Darjeeling Hills
