Latest update October 26th, 2017 4:03 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Dilip parrots Gurung call for central probe

Oct 26, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Dilip parrots Gurung call for central probe

Ghosh at New Jalpaiguri station on Wednesday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Jalpaiguri: State BJP president Dilip Ghosh continued to express support to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung by demanding a probe into the death of sub-inspector Amitabha Malik and seizure of the huge cache arms by a central agency.

On Tuesday, Gurung had, in an audio clip, demanded that CBI or the NIA probe the cases, instead of the state CID.

Ghosh, who arrived here on Wednesday to attend programmes organised by his party, said: “We want a central agency to probe the cause of death of Amitabha Malik. Nobody can rely on the CID and we believe if the CID continues investigation, things would be more complicated. There are several anomalies in the comments made by police officers after the incident.”

The state BJP president, who had to face protests and was even humiliated in Darjeeling by a section of local people who are suspected to be members of Binay Tamang’s camp during his visit to the hills earlier this month, iterated that the probe was necessary to find out whether the claim made by the police about the arms is “authentic”.

“The investigation by a central agency is also required to know the origin of the firearms and ammunition seized by the police (from the camps of Bimal Gurung and his associates near the Little Rangeet river). Whether those belong to the Morcha (Gurung lobby) or brought from somewhere else, need to be known. We would not accept if Bimal Gurung is only blamed,” said Ghosh.

During the entire phase of the agitation for the statehood in the hills, the BJP state president has time and again stood by Gurung. On Wednesday, he accused the state police for the death of Barun Bhujel, a Morcha councillor of Kalimpong municipality.

Bhujel has died due to police’s torture, alleged Ghosh.

“He was arrested four months back by the police. How can he die while he is in custody? We want an inquiry into the death,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, Ghosh arrived at New Jalpaiguri station by train. From there, he headed for Jalpaiguri. BJP supporters welcomed him at Assam More on the outskirts of the town. Later, he held a party workers’ meet in Mainaguri and a public meeting in Dhupguri.

On Thursday, he will hold another workers’ meet in Jalpaiguri, party sources said.

Such remarks by Ghosh however, have perturbed a section of BJP leaders in north Bengal.

“We fail to understand whether his strategy to stand in support of Bimal Gurung will work or will backfire, given the strong anti-Gorkhaland sentiment of people, particularly in the north Bengal districts,” said a BJP leader based in Jalpaiguri.

“Gurung’s recent plans to launch an armed struggle as has been claimed by the police, have further affected his image. In such a situation, we are sceptical whether his (Ghosh’s) consistent remarks will eventually help us ahead of the rural polls that would be held across Bengal next year,” added the leader.

Ghosh also trained guns at the state over the rise in dengue cases.

“The state miserably failed to control dengue outbreaks in different districts. Over six months have passed since dengue cases have been reported in the state. Instead, it is trying to conceal the real data and mounting pressure on government hospitals and private nursing homes to conceal the data on dengue cases,” he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

35 total views, 35 views today

Comments

comments

CID arrests GJM’s Delhi unit chief
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

KALIMPONG SHUTS DOWN

October 26, 2017

Kalimpong town and its outskirts have remained shut today to mourn the death of Kalimpong Municipality Councillor from Ward 16 Barun Bhujel, who died in police custody. While business establishments have remained closed, vehicles were seen plying on the road. 1,285 total views, 1,285 views today Comments comments

1,285 total views, 1,285 views today

DARJEELING, KURSEONG, MIRIK STAY OPEN

October 26, 2017

The day of mourning declared by Yuva Morcha today, following a call by Bimal Gurung to keep the entire hills shut to mourn the death of Gorkhaland activist and Kalimpong Municipality Councillor Barun Bhujel does not seem to have much impact on the daily lives of the people. Three major […]

1,282 total views, 1,282 views today

GNLF TO REVIVE THE DEMAND OF SIXTH SCHEDULE

October 23, 2017

GNLF’s top level party members held a meeting in Darjeeling at Mann Ghisinghs’ resident, where various issues of Darjeeling discussed, most importantly, GNLF has decided to pursue its previous demand Sixth Schedule once again with new strategy. 19,901 total views, 8,397 views today Comments comments

19,901 total views, 8,397 views today

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri

October 19, 2017

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident. […]

40,906 total views, 8,400 views today

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling

October 18, 2017

Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26. 43,304 total views, 8,392 views today Comments comments

43,304 total views, 8,392 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress