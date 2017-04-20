Latest update April 20th, 2017 7:33 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Dire warning to overloaded trucks

Apr 20, 2017 General Comments Off on Dire warning to overloaded trucks

Writes: Prashant Acharya

SILIGURI, 19 Apr 2017: Truck owners and drivers associations from Siliguri and Sikkim have come down heavily on trucks overloading.

Speaking today at the Siliguri Journalists’ Club, Ningma Sherpa, president of Sikkim Truck Drivers’ Association, said the situation has resulted in other trucks from West Bengal and Sikkim going empty due to some trucks carrying more than the government sanctioned limit.

Several truck owners’ and drivers’ associations said the situation is severe as it has resulted in other trucks, utility vehicles, tippers, trucks and pick-up vans going empty. The associations from Siliguri and Sikkim have threatened to seize goods if vehicles are found overloaded.
Sherpa said that in the case of overloaded trucks plying on the Siliguri – Sikkim and Darjeeling – Kalimpong routes thereby causing loss of business to other trucks, such vehicles would be seized under both Siliguri and Sikkim truck associations from April 10 onwards.

Sikkim Truck Owners’ Organisation, Sikkim Truck Drivers’ Organisation, Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Trucks Owners’ Organisation, Himalayan National Highway Trucks Owners’ Organisation, Siliguri NH10 trucks Owners’ Organisation and various other truck owners and drivers’ associations have come together to form the Siliguri Teesta Sikkim NH10 Joint Action Committee.

[Via: Echo of India]

950 total views, 950 views today

Comments

comments

Rev. John A. Johnston (10 Oct 1927 - 17 Apr 2017): A Tribute
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 6,369 total views, 4,588 views today Comments comments

6,369 total views, 4,588 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow. 6,409 total views, 4,593 views today Comments comments

6,409 total views, 4,593 views today

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 18,485 total views, 4,566 views today Comments comments

18,485 total views, 4,566 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 18,509 total views, 4,579 views today Comments comments

18,509 total views, 4,579 views today

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  21,211 total views, 4,578 views today Comments comments

21,211 total views, 4,578 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress