Discussion The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion.

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92.

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters' association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed "Balidaan Diwas" or "martyrs day" at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday.