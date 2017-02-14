Latest update February 14th, 2017 8:58 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

District of Kalimpong, Congratulation!

kalimpongdistEditorial: DarjeelingTimes

Officially, Kalimpong is now one of the districts of West Bengal, it has been carved out of Darjeeling district. February 14, 2017, a new milestone in the history of Kalimpong, after its annexation with Darjeeling district in 1866.

Entire people of hills have Welcome and completely accepted the formation of Kalimpong district, including all political parties of the hills. Kalimpong is making its own separate entity and overall developments such as Health, Education, Drinking water, Unemployment etc. are widely expected by the people of Kalimpong.

In ground reality, functioning of district is complex, it will surely take another 10 to 15 years to take shape of fully settled district. Moreover, how efficiently government of West Bengal is likely to implement Development activities in the hills, will depend on the allocation of State and Central funds for the hills. Another acute challenge for the West Bengal government is to conduct Panchayat elections in the hills, whether it is three-tier Panchayat polls for Kalimpong or two tier Panchayat polls for Darjeeling district.

The new district of Kalimpong is expected to remain within the jurisdiction of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which was constituted by the three hills subdivisions including Kalimpong. If any step is initiated to stay outside the purview of GTA will have a dire consequence to the people of hills instantaneously.

The demand of Siliguri district is relatively older than Kalimpong, however, TMC government has been succeeded to deliver Kalimpong district pretty earlier than expected.

It is evident, GJMM hostility with TMC government, hills dominate political party GJMM is also an alliance of rivalry BJP government in centre, to some extent, compelled TMC government to take prompt decision to set up the formation of Kalimpong district as well as existing fifteen Development Boards in the hills, solely claiming its total accountability, the clever move to woo the people of Kalimpong, more significantly, there are two major elections scheduled to be held in the hills in 2017.

Whether it is politically motivated or an option to defer the long pending demand of people of hills, formation of district of Kalimpong should not bring any gap between people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong district, every move cautiously need to be observed.

The hills Development Boards may not have existed today if GJMM would have initiated a talk in the beginning with Lepcha Leaders, the issue could have nipped at the bud but politics of arrogance and authoritarian attitude have led to current phase of political scenario in the hills.

Finally, a Happy Day for the people of Kalimpong, for now visibly calm and content, so as the people of entire Darjeeling hills. So many challenges, responsibilities, opportunities lie ahead on the path of Kalimpong, ray of hope for the people of hills. Kalimpong has its own history of bold initiatives in all aspects and once again it is expected to pave the way for the new beginning for the entire hills….

kpgdistprogrammelist

darjtoytrain

wordpress