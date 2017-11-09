Driver unions back Binay

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong: The Kalimpong branch of the Janmukti Chalak Mahasangh on Wednesday shifted their allegiance to the Binay Tamang-cum-Anit Thapa faction of the Gorkha Jamukti Morcha, giving a fillip to the rebels a day ahead of the group’s first public meeting here on Thursday.

The Mahasangh, which is the umbrella organisation of 62 unions of drivers from different parts of the Kalimpong district, held a meeting in its office here and unanimously decided to join the Tamang-Thapa group. Thapa, who reached the Mahasangh office at Motor Stand a little after the divers’ meeting, welcomed them all to their fold and promised to help solve their myriad problems.

The meeting had earlier prepared a 10-point list of demands, including, among others, early completion and operation of the new motor stand opposite the Novelty Cinema in Kalimpong, setting of lodging facility for family members of the drivers who come to Kalimpong for medical treatment, appointment of able members of the Mahasangh as drivers in GTA departments and scholarships to deserving children of drivers to enable them pursue higher education.

Mahendra Gurung, the president of the Mahasangh’s Kalimpong branch, said the decision to shift allegiance to Tamang-Thapa camp was a unanimous one.

“Our association has always sided with the ruling dispensation in the hills. We are faced with a lot of problems, and are hopeful that the new GTA administration will solve them. Along with extending our support to the new dispensation, we have also presented a 10-point memorandum of demands to the GTA vice-chairman,” he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

