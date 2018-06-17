Latest update June 18th, 2018 5:42 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Sikkim

Jun 17, 2018

Darjeeling: On the heels of the Pakistan quake, an earthquake shook Sikkim, North Bengal and neighbouring areas at 8:37 pm on Sunday.

The Indian Metrological Department states that the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 27.5 degree North latitude and 88.4 degree E longitude. The earthquake having a depth of 28 km had an epicenter in Sikkim near the town of Mangan.

“The earthquake was felt throughout Kalimpong and Darjeeling, including the plains of Siliguri, Naxalbari and Pansidewa. It was felt as far as Alipurduar. As of now, there are no reports of an any damage of property,” stated Joyoshi Das Gupta, District Magistrate, Darjeeling. Incidentally, this region including Sikkim and Darjeeling is highly vulnerable to earthquakes and lies in Seismic Zone IV.

[Via: Millennium Post]

Morcha scales up tea land demand
Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills.

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

"The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds," said CM.

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29.

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas.

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953.

