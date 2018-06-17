Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Sikkim

Darjeeling: On the heels of the Pakistan quake, an earthquake shook Sikkim, North Bengal and neighbouring areas at 8:37 pm on Sunday.

The Indian Metrological Department states that the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 27.5 degree North latitude and 88.4 degree E longitude. The earthquake having a depth of 28 km had an epicenter in Sikkim near the town of Mangan.

“The earthquake was felt throughout Kalimpong and Darjeeling, including the plains of Siliguri, Naxalbari and Pansidewa. It was felt as far as Alipurduar. As of now, there are no reports of an any damage of property,” stated Joyoshi Das Gupta, District Magistrate, Darjeeling. Incidentally, this region including Sikkim and Darjeeling is highly vulnerable to earthquakes and lies in Seismic Zone IV.

