Latest update December 4th, 2017 10:16 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Everyday is a Fresh Start..

Dec 04, 2017 Expressions: Poem Corner Comments Off on Everyday is a Fresh Start..

Poet: Sumiran Ghalay

I know boulders which cascade down the river fall…
Will eventually turn to dust and all,..
But sometimes, when you have got no choice…
You need to think hard… listen to your inner voice…

At times it will be hard… at times it goes slow,
But maybe all you can do is…. go with the flow,
Times freeze… slowly to lament…
That’s when you have to seize the moment…

Life goes on… the memories will dry….
But never look back, never cry,
Crawl, walk or run… but keep moving on,
There’s a better future ahead.. .a better turn,

Life’s just blossoming…
Let there be these endless blessing…
Let there be truth, the love, the endless faith…
Let there be a “New Beginning”….

Everyday is a fresh start..
Make sure you start with a sincere heart,
Your actions will not be futile… it will not go in vain.,.
Trust me one day you will free from pain…
And remember…
“A rainbow might be possible with the sun…
But not… without a little rain.”

 

1,919 total views, 1,919 views today

Comments

comments

Darjeeling plans interfaith harmony meet
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 6,961 total views, 3,858 views today Comments comments

6,961 total views, 3,858 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 19,705 total views, 3,856 views today Comments comments

19,705 total views, 3,856 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 19,038 total views, 3,856 views today Comments comments

19,038 total views, 3,856 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 19,077 total views, 3,859 views today Comments comments

19,077 total views, 3,859 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 31,285 total views, 3,859 views today Comments comments

31,285 total views, 3,859 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress