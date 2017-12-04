Poet: Sumiran Ghalay

I know boulders which cascade down the river fall…

Will eventually turn to dust and all,..

But sometimes, when you have got no choice…

You need to think hard… listen to your inner voice…

At times it will be hard… at times it goes slow,

But maybe all you can do is…. go with the flow,

Times freeze… slowly to lament…

That’s when you have to seize the moment…

Life goes on… the memories will dry….

But never look back, never cry,

Crawl, walk or run… but keep moving on,

There’s a better future ahead.. .a better turn,

Life’s just blossoming…

Let there be these endless blessing…

Let there be truth, the love, the endless faith…

Let there be a “New Beginning”….

Everyday is a fresh start..

Make sure you start with a sincere heart,

Your actions will not be futile… it will not go in vain.,.

Trust me one day you will free from pain…

And remember…

“A rainbow might be possible with the sun…

But not… without a little rain.”

