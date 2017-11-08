Latest update November 9th, 2017 6:43 AM

Fear hint in messages

Nov 08, 2017

Darjeeling: Bimal Gurung seems to be changing his mode of communication in a subtle manner, relying more on carefully drafted press statements over impromptu phone interviews and audio clips, the switch capturing growing fear about the investigating agencies that are closing in on him.

The fear of electronic surveillance – which becomes possible if the leaders makes calls or releases audio clips – has added to the woes of the fugitive Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president at a time he is desperately trying to prevent his supporters from switching allegiance to Binay Tamang-Anit Thapa camp.

Gurung on Tuesday issued a press statement in the party’s WhatsApp group, but the statement in English was posted by party general secretary Roshan Giri.

In the release, Gurung has stated: “I am now convinced that all the riots, arson and violence that had engulfed our hills from June 8th, 2016 till date were perpetrated under the supervision of none other than Binay Tamang, Anit Thapa and their henchmen directly in collusion with the Bengal government.”

Gurung then goes on to question the security being provided to Tamang and Thapa despite cases being slapped on them and request the Union home ministry to investigate the alleged role of the rebels in fomenting trouble in the area.

“The content of the statement has been often repeated and this is an indication that Gurung is striving to keep his flocks together, who are increasingly switching allegiance, by making his presence felt,” observed a political analyst from the hills.

Several Morcha supporters said the switch from audio message or phone interview to a statement was a clear indication that Gurung was worried about being tracked by the law enforcing agencies.

The last telephonic interview given by Gurung was on October 12 evening when he had said he could come out before the public on October 30. The very next day, police had raided a camp along the banks of Little Rangit River and recovered a huge cache of arms, including nine AK-47s.

After that conversation, Gurung stopped making calls and sending audio clips to journalists. “The only time he released an audio clip was after the death of Kalimpong counillor Barun Bhujel,” said an observer.

[Via: The Telegraph]

wordpress