Fight to win over Morcha cadres

Nov 16, 2017

The Trinamul Congress and the BJP have got into a tug-of-war in the Dooars to get maximum number of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders and supporters on board.

While Trinamul leaders have taken some Morcha supporters to Calcutta with an intention to induct them into the ruling party, BJP office-bearers are visiting strongholds of the Morcha and speaking to those who are yet to switch to Trinamul.

“A sudden spin in the political situation has been witnessed in the Dooars with Trinamul and the BJP trying to outwit each other to win the support of Morcha cadres, most of whom are in a state of confusion ever since the hill party split,” said a political observer.

The Telegraph had reported on October 20 on the dilemma faced by Morcha members on whether to support Bimal Gurung or Binay Tamang.

A section of the Morcha cadres had said it was better to join Trinamul.

“It seems these people made up their mind now and hence, went to Calcutta with Mohan Sharma (a Trinamul leader of Alipurduar district). Some others are, however, yet to take a decision and so, BJP leaders have started approaching them,” said the observer.

Sources in the BJP and Trinamul said the two parties wanted to consolidate their support base in those areas of the Dooars known to be the strongholds of the Morcha ahead of panchayat elections next year.

“Many local Morcha leaders have a considerable number of followers. Getting them into the party would surely help us make a foray into certain pockets of the Dooars and secure maximum possible number of seats in rural polls,” said a Trinamul leader based in Kalchini.

Mohan Sharma, who is also the sabhadhipati of Alipurduar zilla parishad, said over the phone from Calcutta on Tuesday that almost all Morcha leaders would switch to Trinamul.

“On November 23, we will organise a public meeting in Jaigaon. Several of them will join our party at the meeting,” said Sharma.

Trinamul insiders said those who had accompanied Sharma to Calcutta had met state minister and Trinamul leader Aroop Biswas on Monday.

“They have put forward demands like withdrawal of police cases clamped against some of them during the recent agitation and better health and educational facilities for the Gorkhas in the Dooars,” said the source.

The Morcha leaders have pointed out that if Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa can run the GTA with having cases pending against them, then cases registered against them should be withdrawn.

[Via: The Telegraph]

FLASH NEWS

UNESCO OFFICIALS TO VISIT HILLS ON NOV. 19

November 17, 2017

November 17, 2017

The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR.



GJMM RALLY ON SUNDAY

November 16, 2017

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has a public meeting scheduled to be held on November 19, Sunday.



Involvement in the blast!

November 15, 2017

Jyoti Kumar Rai, assistant secretary of the Morcha, who had switched allegiance to the Binay-Anit camp recently held a press conference in Darjeeling on Tuesday and said: "I used to go to the Singmari party office where Bimal Gurung, Prakash Gurung, Pravin Subba and Dipen Mally used to stay permanently.



ROHINI ROAD TOLL TAX TO BE EXEMPTED

November 11, 2017

From January 1, 2018, toll tax will be lifted from the Rohini Road according to GTA source.



PARKING FACILITIES FOR DARJEELING TOWN

November 11, 2017

Two parking facilities in DRC godown near the railway station and Darjeeling Government College started functioning at trial basis for five days on Friday. The parking facilities can accommodate 120 vehicles at DRC godown and 251 vehicles in front of the Darjeeling Government College.



