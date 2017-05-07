Latest update May 7th, 2017 4:42 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

FIR filed against Indranil Sen

May 07, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on FIR filed against Indranil Sen

“Bimal Gurung is a democratically elected leader and represents the Gorkha people. This shows the autocratic and dictatorial nature of many TMC leaders which is not acceptable in a democracy or to us.” – Neeraj Zimba, GNLF

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday got an FIR lodged against Trinamool Congress minister and singer Indranil Sen for “spreading hatred and issuing veiled threats to the GJM leaders”.

The alleged remarks have not gone down well with Trinamool ally Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) either.

Sen, minister of state for information and cultural affairs, allegedly made the remarks at a public meeting held in Darjeeling on Friday.

In his speech, Sen had said that he had brought along with him to Darjeeling “32 steel trunks of six feet in length and ropes”. He said that after the May 14 election, Gurung, Giri and all the GJM candidates should be tied up with rope, put in these trunks and sent to another district.

“The public speech was incendiary, full of hatred and one bound to create tension among the Gorkhas. It also violated the Indian Penal Code and the Model Code of Conduct. Sen’s speech was a direct threat to our president Bimal Gurung, me as well as all 32 of our candidates. I have not only got an FIR lodged but also complained to both the State Election Commission as well as the Election Commission of India,” said GJM general secretary Roshan Giri.

“What does he mean by six-ft trunks? Basically, coffins… The implication is that after the elections, the Trinamool will have us killed. This is a threat. The Trinamool has persistently threatened us with the help of the police, since the state administration is in its pocket,” he added.

“We are winning the elections. Even at the public meeting yesterday, which was also attended by Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the crowd was brought from rural areas. It was like a panchayat election and not a municipal election. The people of Darjeeling do not like the TMC,” said Giri.

A video recording of the speech has gone viral on social media in the hills, said a local, adding that posters protesting the speech have also come up around the town.

On Saturday, the GJM organised a massive protest march, which ended at the very spot, where Sen had made his speech on Friday.

Local Trinamool leaders said that GJM was twisting the speech into a ‘Gorkha vs outsider’ issue. GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba, however, said: “This is not our political culture. A responsible minister of the government should not talk like this or pass such comments. It is for the people to decide what they want to do. At the end of the day, Bimal Gurung is a democratically elected leader and represents the Gorkha people. This shows the autocratic and dictatorial nature of many TMC leaders, which is not acceptable in a democracy or to us. They have definitely hurt the sentiments of many Gorkhas. The speech does not affect our alliance with the Trinamool, but we will not allow such speeches from any party in the future.”

Darjeeling MP from BJP SS Ahluwalia has condemned Sen’s speech. Calling it incendiary, he said: “Sen has deliberately sought to ignite passions within the Gorkhas and other communities living peacefully in Darjeeling.’’

Despite repeated attempts, Sen could not be contacted.

[Via: Indian Express, pic via: HT]

1,199 total views, 1,199 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH

May 7, 2017

A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago. 3,614 total views, 3,614 views today Comments comments

3,614 total views, 3,614 views today

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18

May 6, 2017

Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm. 8,990 total views, 4,506 views today Comments comments

8,990 total views, 4,506 views today

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY

May 3, 2017

Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan “The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom. 39,612 total views, 5,898 views today Comments comments

39,612 total views, 5,898 views today

बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को मई दिवस

May 3, 2017

अाज बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को तर्फबाट खरसाग मा दैनिक काम गर्ने हरूलाई संगठन ले LIC गरिदिने भएको छ।।। मई दिवसको अवसरमा मा संगठन ले आफ्नो सदस्य हरू लाई LIC गरी दिने निर्णय संगठन को अध्यक्ष शरण विशवकम साथै सचिव एलजिन बाहमण ले लिएको […]

29,726 total views, 4,493 views today

Let’s Green Darjeeling Organise Free Health Camps

May 3, 2017

Let’s Green Darjeeling (LGD) organised free health camps at Singla village (North Tukvar) on Sunday (30th April) and in Kurseong near Dowhill on Monday (1st May). 29,822 total views, 4,495 views today Comments comments

29,822 total views, 4,495 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress