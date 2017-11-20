GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today. 3,023 total views, 3,023 views today Comments comments 3,023 total views, 3,023 views today

No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that "No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken." The Supreme Court ordering "no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, […]

FIRE DAMAGES IN DARJEELING Fire that extensively damaged Upper Bata, Singh Studio, located at Nehru Road, Darjeeling, in the middle of the Sunday night.

2 FRESH DEMANDS: SUB DIVISIONS FOR KALIMPONG AND BIJANBARI SUBDIVISION "There are two fresh demands that we will be tabling. First, Kalimpong district was created but there are no sub-divisions. We are demanding that three sub-divisions be formed. Second, Bijenbari, with 23 panchayats, is one of the largest blocks in Bengal. We want this block to be declared a sub-division," […]