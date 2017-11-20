Latest update November 20th, 2017 6:25 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

FIRE DAMAGES IN DARJEELING

Nov 20, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on FIRE DAMAGES IN DARJEELING

Fire that extensively damaged Upper Bata, Singh Studio, located at Nehru Road, Darjeeling, in the middle of the Sunday night.

4,491 total views, 4,491 views today

Comments

comments

Gurung had asked public to stay away: Many attend Tamang-Thapa faction rally in Darjeeling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY

November 20, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today. 3,023 total views, 3,023 views today Comments comments

3,023 total views, 3,023 views today

No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC

November 20, 2017

Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken.” The Supreme Court ordering “no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, […]

3,964 total views, 3,964 views today

FIRE DAMAGES IN DARJEELING

November 20, 2017

Fire that extensively damaged Upper Bata, Singh Studio, located at Nehru Road, Darjeeling, in the middle of the Sunday night. 4,492 total views, 4,492 views today Comments comments

4,492 total views, 4,492 views today

2 FRESH DEMANDS: SUB DIVISIONS FOR KALIMPONG AND BIJANBARI SUBDIVISION

November 20, 2017

“There are two fresh demands that we will be tabling. First, Kalimpong district was created but there are no sub-divisions. We are demanding that three sub-divisions be formed. Second, Bijenbari, with 23 panchayats, is one of the largest blocks in Bengal. We want this block to be declared a sub-division,” […]

4,272 total views, 4,272 views today

GJMM PUBLIC MEETING IN DARJEELING

November 19, 2017

GJMM public meeting concluded at old Super market, Chowkbazar, huge crowd of GJMM supporters participated in the meeting held in Darjeeling today, signifying the new political era in the hills. “Gorkhaland is our ideology and aspiration of entire Gorkha people for which we are constituting a research team, we must […]

7,433 total views, 5,976 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress