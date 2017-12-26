Latest update December 26th, 2017 7:00 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Five-day festival in Darjeeling to revive tourism in the hills

Five-day festival in Darjeeling to revive tourism in the hills

Kolkata: Darjeeling, recuperating from the 104-day strike, will host a five-day Teesta Rangit Tourism Festival 2017 beginning Wednesday. The four-month strike has severely affected tourism, one of the biggest sources of income in the Darjeeling hills.

The festival will be held in phases in different hill towns across the two districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. It will be held from December 27 to 29 in Darjeeling; December 28 and 29 in Kurseong; December 29 and 30 in Kalimpong; and December 30 and 31 in Mirik.

Chairperson of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration ( GTA) Benoy Tamang, who was keen on the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the festival, has urged all stakeholders to cooperate and make the festival a grand success.

While tourists have started trickling in, the situation was grim until a few weeks ago. Hoteliers and tour operators had put the bookings between 20% and 30%.

Christmas and New Year festivities are the peak of tourist season in the Darjeeling Hills and its 400-odd hotels. During Durga Puja earlier this year, there were hardly any tourists in the hills.

“Over the past few days tourists have started arriving, but it is nowhere compared to last year’s figures,” a north Bengal-based tour operator said.

The toy train services, which was suspended after the violent agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland in June, resumed between New Jalpaiguri Junction and Darjeeling station in the second week of December.

[Via: IndiaToday]

Trouble is brewing: Protests marred Darjeeling's roads for a hundred days this year
