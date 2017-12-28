Five Days Tourism fest begins in the hills

Teesta-Rangeet Tourism Festival, 2017, was inaugurated in Darjeeling by Binay Tamang on Wednesday. The five-day fest is being organised jointly by the GTA and the state government.
Teesta-Rangeet Tourism Festival, 2017, was inaugurated in Darjeeling by Binay Tamang on Wednesday. The five-day fest is being organised jointly by the GTA and the state government.
December 28, 2017
December 26, 2017
Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2.
December 24, 2017
Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has wished the hill residents ahead of Christmas. His statement, which was released in the party's Whatsapp group. basically wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, but also touched on politics. "Christmas is a season to reflect on our past. I request you all, let […]
December 16, 2017
The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]
December 13, 2017
Darjeeling: GNWO, the women's wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery.
