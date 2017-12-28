Five Days Tourism fest begins in the hills Teesta-Rangeet Tourism Festival, 2017, was inaugurated in Darjeeling by Binay Tamang on Wednesday. The five-day fest is being organised jointly by the GTA and the state government. 1,904 total views, 1,904 views today Comments comments 1,904 total views, 1,904 views today

Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2. 11,318 total views, 2,945 views today Comments comments 11,318 total views, 2,945 views today

Bimal Gurung greetings Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has wished the hill residents ahead of Christmas. His statement, which was released in the party’s Whatsapp group. basically wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, but also touched on politics. “Christmas is a season to reflect on our past. I request you all, let […] 23,348 total views, 2,945 views today

Morcha woman bail cancelled The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […] 61,626 total views, 2,945 views today