Football to join tea, tourism as pillar of development for Darjeeling & Kalimpong

Nov 21, 2018

“Football” is all set to ring in development in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, hand-in-hand with tea and tourism. Binay Tamang, chairman, Board of Administrators, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), is all set to embark on a trip to Spain and Germany in December, to explore this avenue and woo investors.

“Industrial houses and sports clubs of Germany and Spain have shown keen interest in developing sports and games infrastructure in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills. They are willing to invest. Exploring these possibilities, we will be visiting Germany and Spain in December to woo investors,” stated Tamang.

He attended a meeting and interactive session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Siliguri on Tuesday.

“After taking charge of GTA, we have ensured that peace is not disrupted in the Hills. There has been no bandh since we assumed charge. We have declared the Hills a strike-free zone. Tea and tourism have been the mainstay of Hill economy. We will be exploring football as an add-on to this,” stated Tamang.

The chairman added that GTA, along with the Bengal government, has been working towards revival of football in the Hills. “In line with the famous Brigade of Gurkhas Gold Cup tournament which had been discontinued 35 years ago, from this year we are starting the GTA Chairman’s Gold Cup Tournament from this year,” stated Tamang.

Football teams from all over the country, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh will be taking part in the tournament from December 12 to 26. Matches will be held throughout the Hills in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik.

Prominent clubs of Spain and Germany have shown interest in training footballers of the Hills. “They are willing to help local football clubs, along with developing sports infrastructure. It’s a common thing to see abroad that cities have grown up revolving around games and tournaments. Such tournaments boost tourism as well. Darjeeling and Kalimpong have the perfect components like weather and scenic beauty to follow this model,” stated Tamang.

Stadiums of international standards are to come up in the Hills. “We don’t have to spend money for building these stadiums. We have to provide suitable land only. The investments will be made by the foreign investors and clubs,” stated Tamang.

A GTA delegation led by Tamang will embark on a week long visit to Germany and Spain on December 10. “We are already in touch with certain clubs in Germany and Spain. They are also scheduled to visit the Hills. We hope to sign MOUs with these clubs during our trip, along with wooing investors,” added Tamang.

CII has plans to promote tea and tourism in a planned and sustainable manner in the Hills. They will be organising Destination East 2019, whereby international tour operators and travel writers will be invited to the Hills from January 16.

“CII, as a part of the Hill Business Coordination Committee, has been working closely for the development of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts,” stated Kamal Kishore Tewari, chairman, CII, North Bengal.

[Via: Millennium Post]

In Pic: During the occasion Dr. P. D Bhutia handed over a chaque of Rs. 3 Lakh to Binay Tamang, chairman of GTA, for the skill development of educated unemployed.

Three girls saved from being trafficked, two arrested
Amar Singh Rai raises the issue of IIT Tung

November 23, 2018

Darjeeling MLA Mr. Amar Singh Rai raised the administration issue of IIT Tung during Winter Session of Bengal assembly. He demanded proper administration and vacant posts to be filled immediately. Replying to the query, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself assured him to look into the matter and instructed minister Pulendu […]

Federation of Indian Gorkha Association meets Governor

November 23, 2018

Delegation of FIGA headed by Anjali Sharma Bhujel met Governor of West Bengal in Darjeeling on Friday and submitted a memorandum, highlighting the political issues of Darjeeling hills and Gorkhaland. Currently Governor is in Darjeeling. [Pic from Khabarmagazine]

Sabina Rai wins Navy Half Marathon

November 19, 2018

Sabina Rai from team Run With Roshni is the winner of Aircraft Carrier Run-21km at WNC Navy Half Marathon.

Darjeeling under Top 20 Honeymoon Destinations in India

November 19, 2018

The breathtakingly beautiful sunsets of Darjeeling are best enjoyed with your fingers entwined with your partner's.

PLASTIC FREE DARJEELING

November 18, 2018

The students of St Teresa's School, Darjeeling are using plastic waste to create household items. They are using this as a tool to educate people abut the menace of plastic pollution. Among the various groups that had participated in Plastic Freedom Challenge and Himalayan Cleanup, St. Teresa's have continued to […]

