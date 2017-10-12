Forgive them, even though they do know what they are doing.

Writes: N N Ojha

In nearly seventy summers, winters, springs and autumns that I have left behind, I have had my share of happy and unhappy experiences. Such prolonged exposure to a rainbow of experiences in life generally helps a person rise above euphoria and dejection, while retaining requisite levels of human sensitivity. Like most people of my age group, I too can enjoy happiness without getting euphoric and put up with adversity without being gripped in disappointment.

Our brother Anit Thapa has robbed me of this most valuable lesson learnt through a lifetime of trials and tribulations. His statement that over 12 of our youngsters who fell to police bullets during the recent (or should i call it current) spell of agitation actually had to be fired upon by the security personnel because they were pelting stones has left me not just dejected but heart broken.

Anit, have you forgotten that throughout the incidents of firing you and your big brother Binoy Tamang were leading the agitation? Did you ask these youngsters to pelt stones at police? If they pelted stones on their own, did you as their leader not stop them? If you asked them to do what you now say was responsible for them to lose their lives or if you as leader didn’t stop them, aren’t you an equal partner in the crime? How come you the leader of the agitation survived but youngsters who followed your command not only lost their lives but actually deserved to lose their lives according to you in your new avtar?

Are you aware that your big brother Binoy has in the meeting held at Uttar Kanya demanded that a high level inquiry should be held in the killings of our youngsters and the demand was also accepted by the CM? How could you conclude that the firings by police and the resultant killings of our youngsters is justified even when the high level inquiry promised by the CM is yet to commence?

I do not know on what basis you have declared that the youngsters who died in police firing deserved to die as they were stone pelters. Let me share public perception about two of these incidents.

When Ashish Tamang of Magarjung was killed in Mirik, he was simply walking down the road when he was noticed by a CRPF jawan who was reportedly drunk. Story that started doing rounds immediately after the incident was that the jawan hailing from Chhattisgarh (some say he was a surrendered Naxal militant inducted into the force as part of a promised rehabilitation package) was murmuring in an inebriated condition that he and many of his colleagues were away from their homes and families ‘tum logon ki wajah se’ and pulled the trigger.

Likewise when Sangay Bhutia was killed in Sonada, he was walking down to a nearby chemist shop to buy medicines for his ailing elder brother, when a bullet was fired from a passing CRPF convoy and the young lad fell dead there and then.

Firings by security forces resulting in killing of citizens is a serious matter. The veracity of stories floating around has to be proved or disproved through high level inquiries. Perhaps that is why your big brother Binoy asked for a high level inquiry and the CM too agreed for the same instantaneously.

For you to preempt the inquiry’s findings by declaring that the police fired because the youngsters were pelting stones is highly reprehensible. It shows a fratricidal streak in you just to please your newfound benefactors. Your statement breaks our hearts. It won’t do any good to you either. Still, there is time for you to atone your sinful conduct and retrace the statement.

As an old man i am a well wisher of all our youngsters including you. Let me assure you my advise to you is not out of any ill will against you. It is meant for your own long term welfare.

