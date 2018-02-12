Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 1,355 total views, 833 views today Comments comments 1,355 total views, 833 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […] 5,886 total views, 829 views today

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed “Balidaan Diwas” or “martyrs day” at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday. 10,828 total views, 829 views today Comments comments 10,828 total views, 829 views today

GLP under consideration State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […] 10,806 total views, 829 views today