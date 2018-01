Icicles and frozen flowers are dotting the Darjeeling hills, including a relatively lower locale like Takdah, 28km from Darjeeling town. The photograph above is one of the several snapped by Bhumika Mukhia, a homemaker at Takdah Cantonment. “On Monday morning, I saw that my entire garden was frozen and I immediately took the photographs. I had never seen such a sight in my garden or in Takdah before,” Mukhia said.

[Via: TT]

