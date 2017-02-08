Latest update February 8th, 2017 6:00 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Funds for civic bodies irk Morcha

Feb 08, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Funds for civic bodies irk Morcha

municipalityWrites: Vivek Chhetri and Avijit Sinha

Darjeeling, Feb. 7: The state government has decided to pump funds into four hill municipalities, currently run by administrators, through north Bengal development department, prompting the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to allege that the Trinamul dispensation is virtually trying to buy votes using public money.

The municipalities of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik were under the control of the Morcha and their terms ended in December.

In the absence of elected representatives, the state government appointed administrators to run the four civic bodies. Its not clear when elections to the hill civic bodies will be held.

Rabindranath Ghosh, the north Bengal development department minister, today said: “We will surely provide funds to the hills on the basis of demands made by the people. The same stands true for four municipalities in the hills.”

Ghosh didn’t, however, specify the amount.

Roshan Giri, the general secretary of the Morcha, said: “Soon after the terms of the elected bodies had come to an end, we demanded elections. The state government refused to hold elections and now, its pumping funds and virtually trying to buy the hill votes for Trinamul.”

Former chairpersons of the hill municipalities said they had never received funds from the north Bengal development department when the Morcha was in power.

“During one of the visits of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to the hills, we were directed to approach the north Bengal development department for funds. We did approach the department but we never received funds,” Samirdeep Blone, the former Morcha chairman of the Kurseong municipality, told The Telegraph.

When Mamata had purportedly directed Blone to seeks the funds from the north Bengal department, relations between the Morcha and the chief minister were cordial. However, for most part of the five-year terms of the Morcha boards, the relations were sour.

M.K. Zimba, the former Morcha vice-chairman of Mirik municipality, too, echoed Blone. “We had also sought funds from the north Bengal development department for construction of a bus stand. But the funds were not sanctioned when we were at the helm,” said Zimba.

Former Darjeeling municipal chairman Amar Singh Rai said he could not recollect any instance of the north Bengal development department providing funds to the civic body when the Morcha was at the helm.

Observers say this is not the first case of the Mamata government pumping funds into civic bodies run by administrators.

“Departments like municipal affairs & urban development and north Bengal development had provided funds to the Siliguri Municipal Corporation between August 2014 and March 2015 when it was run by a board of administrators. Sophisticated machineries and vehicles for better conservancy services were bought and funds were paid for development of roads and other infrastructure in the town. It would not be surprising if the party takes same strategy in the four hill towns ahead of civic polls,” said an observer.

The inflow of funds didn’t translate into electoral gains for Trinamul in Siliguri as the Left Front swept the polls.

[Via: The Telegraph]

301 total views, 301 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: josetintoy@gmail.com 104,939 total views, 10,163 views today Comments comments

104,939 total views, 10,163 views today

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf […]

250,229 total views, 10,163 views today

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS’ HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was […]

344,488 total views, 10,163 views today

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on “&TV” from 9 PM 370,052 total views, 10,163 views today Comments comments

370,052 total views, 10,163 views today

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction […]

370,073 total views, 10,163 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support DEMONETIZATION initiated by the Central Govt.?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress